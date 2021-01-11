Suspect Sought in a Destruction of Property Offense: Unit Block of Sherman Circle, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Destruction of Property offense that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the unit block of Sherman Circle, Northwest.

At approximately 12:16 am, the suspect approached the victims, in front of a residence, at the listed location. The suspect used language toward the victims which indicated a potential bias. The suspect then destroyed property and fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate or bias-motivated crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime. The Special Liaison Branch is assisting with this investigation.