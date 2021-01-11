Arrest Made and Additional Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District announce an arrest has been made and seek the public’s assistance in locating additional suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) that occurred on Sunday, January 10, 2021, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest.

At approximately 6:45 am, the suspects approached the victim in an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished firearms and demanded the victims’ property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, a 17 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The additional suspects and a vehicle of interest were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. The vehicle of interest can be described as a black Volkswagen Jetta, last seen with a Maryland temporary tag T0194000.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###