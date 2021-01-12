Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle of Interest Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 4800 Block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle of interest in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest.

At approximately 1:30 am, the suspects forcibly entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

The suspects and vehicle of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/FD_iEfn_ht8

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.