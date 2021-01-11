FY2021 Clean Water and Drinking Water State Revolving Funds Soliciting Projects for Improving Water Quality

Virtual Public Workshop Set Jan. 13 by DNREC

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, in conjunction with Delaware Division of Public Health, will begin soliciting for new projects Jan. 13 as DNREC and DPH work to develop 2021 Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) project priority lists (PPLs). Projects must be listed on the CWSRF and DWSRF PPLs to be considered for funding.

A State Revolving Loan Fund virtual public workshop will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 via Webex and offer a detailed overview of the CWSRF and DWSRF programs. Attendees will get guidance on requesting financial assistance for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure project needs. Pre-registration is required at https://stateofdelaware.webex.com/stateofdelaware/onstage/g.php?MTID=eff1367fd68a463c992ff312622eb27d4.

Workshop attendees also will learn how State Revolving Fund programs administered by DNREC Environmental Finance can provide a wide range of financial assistance, including: • A one-stop loan application process for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure project assistance • Land conservation and water quality improvement loan sponsorship programs • Source water protection loans for drinking water supplies • Wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater matching planning grants • Community water quality improvement grants • Asset management planning grants • Project planning advances • Planning and design loans

The workshop also will offer guidance on how and when to submit projects for funding consideration, project ranking criteria, project construction requirements, and how to apply for infrastructure planning grants.

Notices of Intent (NOI) for State Revolving Fund wastewater, drinking water, stormwater, and related infrastructure projects are due by DNREC close of business Friday, Feb. 12.

