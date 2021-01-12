Decision Strategy Innovator Provides Tips on Self-trust, Resilience and Potentials for Triumph in her new Self-Help/Business Book

Author Danute Debney Shaw encourages readers to develop self-trust and critical awareness to deepen their decision strategy innovation in her debut book, 'How The Tin Man Found His Brain'

/EIN News/ -- ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While sharing stories of her personal and professional journey through life and its twists and turns, author of “How The Tin Man Found His Brain: One Attorney’s Path For Perceptual Development”, Danute Debney Shaw takes readers on their own journey of self-awareness and personal power, as they come to discover and confront the lions and tigers and bears.

From illustrations of her family’s struggles to survive WW2 in Europe to the humorous antics of trying to pass an attorney bar, along with providing summary points for personal and professional development in her new book, Debney Shaw unfolds examples to inspire, foster and support readers’ subjective power of decision-making and ultimate resilience.

By guiding readers through a proposed paradigmatic shift in thinking and awareness: from thinking “outside in” to beginning by thinking “inside out”, she encourages everyone to look to their own riches; their intuitive, rational and creative capabilities, with a healthy dose of emotional intelligence. With these tools, greater resources can be discovered: solutions to problems may be found, and exciting possibilities engaged.

Drawing upon her combined background in management, organization, facilitation and federal law practice over the course of the last 25 plus years, as well as in the inspirations and insights obtained from family, friends and colleagues, Debney Shaw draws a picture of possibility and hope in some of the most challenging of times everyone is living in today.

About the author

Danute Debney Shaw works in the area of decision strategy innovation - thought and process development, through her company, CelaPhontus. She speaks, writes, conducts trainings and workshops, and consults, for business, corporate and personal development. Debney Shaw is also a content contributor to the platform and app, myHealthyYou, which will be launched in 2021. To connect with Debney Shaw regarding her book, “How The Tin Man Found His Brain,” please visit her website: https://www.danutedebneyshaw.net/, or https://celaphontus.com/.

