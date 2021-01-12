PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for the West Eighth Street Multimodal Project in the City of Erie, Erie County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view an online plans display for the West Eighth Street Multimodal Project in the City of Erie, Erie County.

This project will provide streetscape and mobility enhancements for pedestrians and motorists along the corridor. The project includes several streetscape improvements on West Eighth Street between the intersection with Pittsburgh Avenue and the intersection with Greengarden Road.

The project consists of asphalt resurfacing and pavement markings; the installation of curbs, sidewalks, driveway aprons, ADA curb ramps, and pedestrian lighting; and the planting of trees. In addition, a new traffic signal and pedestrian amenities will be installed at the intersection of West Eighth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Work is expected to occur in the 2021 construction season and take six months to complete.

This project is being funding through a state Act 89 Multimodal Transportation grant and matching funds from the City of Erie.

Traffic control measures will be required throughout the project. Motorists may encounter traffic controlled by flaggers and temporary detours. Access to residences, schools, and businesses will be maintained.

The virtual plans display includes digital picture boards, and an online comment form. It can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1, clicking on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Erie County box then the tile marked West Eighth Street Multimodal Project.

In accordance with Governor Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the comment period will be held online only. It will be open from January 11 to January 27, 2021. Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting Consultant Project Manager Jason Sayers, P.E., at JSayers@erie.pa.us or 814-870-1397 or PennDOT Project Manager Lyndsie DeVito at ldevito@pa.gov or 814-678-7174.

The purpose of the online virtual plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Lyndsie DeVito, PennDOT Project Manager at ldevito@pa.gov, or 814-678-7174.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

