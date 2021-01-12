Route 28 Daylight Lane Restrictions this Week in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a single-lane restriction on Route 28 in various municipalities in Allegheny County, will occur Tuesday through Friday, January 12-15 weather permitting.

Single-lane restriction will occur on Route 28 between the Highland Park Bridge interchange and Delafield Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as crews conduct sign installation, shoulder work, eradication and painting of traffic control lines, and placement of temporary barrier. Additionally, shoulder restrictions will occur from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. each day.

The first phase of work will begin after the preparatory work is completed. Additional information on the project including traffic restrictions will be provided later this week.

Please use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

