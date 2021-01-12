Segway-Ninebot Products Nominated For CES 2021 Award

Segway-Ninebot products are honorees in Sustainability, Eco-Design & Smart Energy

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products. The world’s largest brands present breakthrough technologies, showcase global innovation, address the industry’s most relevant issues, and define the future of the tech industry.

Segway-Ninebot is proud to announce that four products have been made honorees in the Sustainability, Eco-Design, & Smart Energy category; the Segway eScooter T, Ninebot S Nano, Segway eMoped B and the Ninebot Gokart PRO.

Segway eScooter T

For the first time ever, Segway-Ninebot has applied its signature self-balancing technology to a seated scooter. The Segway eScooter T is a self-balancing, remote controllable 100% electric scooter. Lightweight and compact, it includes a vigorous power train, a high-voltage lithium-ion battery, light-sensing intelligent LED headlights, an interactive dashboard and a smart handlebar round.

In addition, the Segway eScooter T showcases its intelligence with the ability to auto park; it can automatically enter and exit the equilibrium state without human intervention. High-speed driving can also be achieved in a self-balanced state providing unlimited possibilities for automatic driving and automatic parking of the Segway eScooter T.

Ninebot S Nano

The *Ninebot S Nano, Segway’s next generation of self-balancing transportation devices, is designed specifically for children. It is also a smart device, equipped with an intelligent voice assist system. Additionally, the Ninebot S Nano has both a Bluetooth speaker function and a Bluetooth remote control function.

Riders can use their mobile phone Bluetooth to connect to the vehicle's speaker, so that they can play music, listen to podcasts and much more. In addition, the Ninebot S Nano can be converted into a remote control gameplay vehicle. The smart electric vehicle is an eco-friendly and sustainable alternative mode of transportation, carrying riders up to 13.7 miles per charge.

Segway eMoped B

The Segway eMoped B is a smart ebike that was designed with sustainability and eco-friendly at the forefront and is here to revolutionize the way we commute. The Segway eMoped B couples outstanding appearance and simplistic operation to enhance the overall user experience.

It supports the Ninebot RideyGo! system, which includes an array of new functions such as the Airlock System, NFC Tag, Smart Seat Detection, and Auto-Lock Mode. Despite its robust smart features, the product has been designed to reflect a minimalist user-friendly system where you only need 2 buttons to complete all riding operations. Moreover, the intelligent BMS 5.0 Technology realizes more than 20 protective measures.

Ninebot Gokart PRO

The Ninebot Gokart PRO, Powered by Segway, is an electric go-kart developed by Segway-Ninebot, designed to elevate the rider experience at every turn. The Ninebot Gokart PRO is an eco-friendly alternative to gas-powered gokarts and features CST front tires, TPE sports drift rear tires, 4800W peak power air-cooled motor, 432Wh four-air duct air-cooled battery pack, and a four-unit engine sound wave simulation system, with a maximum acceleration of 1.02G and a maximum speed of 23 mph.

The motor unit is a part of a Ninebot self-balancing transporter. Once detached with a knee steer accessory added, the Gokart PRO can be transformed into a Ninebot self-balancing transporter.

*Please note that this product will now be known as the Ninebot S Kids

# # #

About Segway-Ninebot.

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford NH, US, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation. Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing, 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At Present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, Seattle, Bedford, Los Angeles, Amsterdam, Seoul, Singapore, Munich, Changzhou, and Tianjin, selling products in more than 80 countries and regions. With the world-renowned intellectual property, Segway-Ninebot will create more products that will lead the users and the entire industry into the future. For more information, please visit http://www.segway.com.

Media Kit: HERE

Elle Falls Segway elle.falls@segway.com