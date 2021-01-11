Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,154 in the last 365 days.

HAWAII STATE ENERGY OFFICE NEWS RELEASE: 2021 Legislative Energy Briefing Register Today!

Posted on Jan 11, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

Aloha Energy Stakeholders,

Please tune into the Hawaii State Energy Office-Hawaii Energy Policy Forum Legislative Energy Briefing 2021 on Jan. 15 from 2 to 4 PM to learn more about Hawaii’s clean energy transformation as our House and Senate members consider legislation to support economic recovery.

The agenda includes a wide range of speakers who will briefly share their current situations, challenges, and 2021 solutions to help Hawaii achieve a resilient, prosperous, carbon free economy.

The webinar is brought to you by the Hawaii State Energy Office and the Hawaii Energy Policy Forum and hosted by ThinkTech Hawaii.

Webinar Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Webinar Time: 2:00 – 4:30 P.M. HST

Webinar Registration via Zoom (After registering you will receive a confirmation email on joining the webinar.)

You just read:

HAWAII STATE ENERGY OFFICE NEWS RELEASE: 2021 Legislative Energy Briefing Register Today!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.