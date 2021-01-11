HAWAII STATE ENERGY OFFICE NEWS RELEASE: 2021 Legislative Energy Briefing Register Today!

Newsroom Posted on Jan 11, 2021 in Latest News

Aloha Energy Stakeholders,

Please tune into the Hawaii State Energy Office-Hawaii Energy Policy Forum Legislative Energy Briefing 2021 on Jan. 15 from 2 to 4 PM to learn more about Hawaii’s clean energy transformation as our House and Senate members consider legislation to support economic recovery.

The agenda includes a wide range of speakers who will briefly share their current situations, challenges, and 2021 solutions to help Hawaii achieve a resilient, prosperous, carbon free economy.

The webinar is brought to you by the Hawaii State Energy Office and the Hawaii Energy Policy Forum and hosted by ThinkTech Hawaii.

Webinar Date: Friday, January 15, 2021

Webinar Time: 2:00 – 4:30 P.M. HST

Webinar Registration via Zoom (After registering you will receive a confirmation email on joining the webinar.)