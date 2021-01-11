New Mexico COVID-19 update: 933 new cases, totaling 157,087 – fifteen additional deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 933 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

261 new cases in Bernalillo County

19 new cases in Chaves County

17 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Colfax County

33 new cases in Curry County

102 new cases in Doña Ana County

34 new cases in Eddy County

13 new cases in Grant County

2 new cases in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

20 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

21 new cases in Luna County

40 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

40 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

15 new cases in Roosevelt County

56 new cases in Sandoval County

69 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

69 new cases in Santa Fe County

7 new cases in Socorro County

11 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

40 new cases in Valencia County

6 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Monday reported fifteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Casa Sandia facility in Albuquerque.

A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s. The individual was hospitalized and was an inmate at the McKinley County Correctional Facility.

A male in his 60s. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,764.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 11 are:

87121 – 51 87120 – 39 87401 – 34 88101 – 30 87114 – 29 87507 – 28 87031 – 26 87105 – 25 87144 – 23 87124 – 22

Previously reported numbers included three cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Santa Fe County) that have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Otero County has been determined to be among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility and is now reported as such. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 157,087 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 44,698 Catron County: 64 Chaves County: 7,552 Cibola County: 2,431 Colfax County: 600 Curry County: 4,373 De Baca County: 112 Doña Ana County: 18,996 Eddy County: 5,218 Grant County: 1,107 Guadalupe County: 303 Harding County: 8 Hidalgo County: 278 Lea County: 7,316 Lincoln County: 1,173 Los Alamos County: 348 Luna County: 2,526 McKinley County: 10,569 Mora County: 134 Otero County: 2,439 Quay County: 366 Rio Arriba County: 2,696 Roosevelt County: 1,640 Sandoval County: 9,087 San Juan County: 11,576 San Miguel County: 960 Santa Fe County: 8,139 Sierra County: 617 Socorro County: 1,009 Taos County: 1,274 Torrance County: 527 Union County: 202 Valencia County: 5,311

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 422 Otero County Prison Facility: 433 Otero County Processing Center: 195 Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281 Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250 Lea County Correctional Facility: 250 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 165 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 175 Roswell Correctional Center: 227 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 216 Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 48

As of today, there are 704 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 78,826 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Grand Senior Living Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque Avamere at Rio Rancho Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes of Albuquerque West BeeHive Homes Farmington BeeHive Homes Hobbs BeeHive Homes Santa Fe BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington Brookdale Santa Fe in Santa Fe Brookdale Valencia in Albuquerque Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Real in Santa Fe Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Grants Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Hannett House in Albuquerque Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque Ladera Center in Albuquerque Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque The Legacy at Santa Fe Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup Life Care Center in Farmington Lovington Healthcare in Lovington The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero Mission Arch Center in Roswell The Montecito in Santa Fe MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Santa Fe Muros de Salvación in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe Princeton Place in Albuquerque Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe Silver City Care Center in Silver City Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque St. Anthony Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Vecinos Santos Assisted Living in Santa Rosa The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.