Attorney General Josh Stein Asks Federal Government for Update on Opioid Crisis Work

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a progress report on its work to combat the opioid crisis. This information will help attorneys general as they work to reduce prescription opioid abuse and accidental deaths in their own states.

“North Carolinians struggling with the disease of addiction are facing so many obstacles in trying to get treatment and stay in recovery during this pandemic,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I hope the FDA shares information on its efforts so we can work together across local, state, and federal governments to help people get the treatment and recovery support they need.”

A bipartisan coalition of 48 attorneys general seeks clarification of how the FDA is using and will use powers granted under the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act (SUPPORT Act). Those provisions include safer opioid packaging and disposal features, research and issuance of new regulations on non-addictive alternatives to opioids, and guidelines for opioid prescribing. The attorneys general contend that the FDA plays a critical role in ensuring both the safety and effectiveness of opioids and encouraging non-opioid pain treatment alternatives that are not addictive.

Attorney General Stein is joined in sending today’s letter by the Attorneys General of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

