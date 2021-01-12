BDM 11 Afropop singer in Cameroon is supporting CY international (saying 80% Cameroon music and 20% foreign music)
According to BDM 11, Cameroonians should support their ownDOUALA, LITTORAL, CAMEROON, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cameroon singer and composer BDM 11 looks ready to support Big brother @cy_international towards the fight to end foreign music in Cameroon. For those who are still to understand the genesis, kindly follow them on all social platform and get updated from source.
Stream and tori we if BDM 11 na the hero Cameroonians need now.
According to him foreign music has take over the Cameroon culture. Cameroonians listen to foreign music more than their own. So when the foreign music is limited to 20%, then they will have no choice rather than to support.
Cameroon has good talented artists that can even represent African. So they need support from their own people.
BDM 11 is trying to make the Cameroonian music industry to grow big again.
The music industry spend about 1 billion FCFA every year to import foreign artists. Where as if we promote and support our own then this money can help these artists and the industry will continue to grow bigger.
So the 80/20 is an advantage to both upcoming artists as well as establish artist. How can we be supporting and playing foreign music in our Country and other countries dont do same.
We are simply killing our culture if we continue this way. Cameroon needs to build a very strong Fan base that can compete with the international market.
We need to consume our own music, dance and play them in our clubs.
If we can continue with this for the next 2 to 5 years, the industry will have a big change and improvement.
BDM 11 does not hate foreign music or is not siting any fight or what ever. We just have to support our own, which according to him is our right.
Every country has a culture so we need to enjoy, dance and support our own.
