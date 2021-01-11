Extra Food Benefit for Families Receiving Reach Up

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that over 3,300 families participating in the Reach Up program will receive an additional food benefit this month using COVID Relief Funds. The Reach Up program provides cash grants and employment services to families who are experiencing poverty and have minor, dependent children.

This one-time payment of $391 is in addition to monthly cash grants and will help families pay for increased food costs due to the pandemic. Households who received a Reach Up grant from November 1 through December 15 are eligible for the benefit.

The Vermont Department of the Treasury issued checks on December 29, 2020, and families will receive them in the mail within the next week. For questions concerning these payments, please call the Benefits Service Center at 1-800-479-6151.

Learn more about Reach Up at https://dcf.vermont.gov/benefits/reachup.

