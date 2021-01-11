Foster Families Will Receive An Extra Check in January

The Department for Children and Families (DCF) announced today that foster families in Vermont will receive an extra check this month using Covid Relief Funds. Families will get a one-time payment of $325 for each foster child they had in their homes on December 28, 2020.

These additional funds will:

Benefit 822 children and youth in foster care.

Help foster parents cover unexpected costs associated with providing foster care during a pandemic. This can include:

Paying for items such as face masks, hand sanitizer & cleaning supplies

Increased food, utility, and technology costs related to remote learning

Higher child care costs

“Foster parents are the linchpin of the child protection system. They help make sure children are safe and well cared for while they can’t be at home,” says DCF Commissioner Sean Brown. “They have played a particularly critical role during this pandemic and we’re happy to be able to provide this additional support.”

Learn more about foster care at https://dcf.vermont.gov/foster.

Wear a mask. Your mask protects others. Their mask protects you.