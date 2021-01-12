26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Extends Postponement of Non-Essential In-Person Hearings

Today, Mecklenburg County Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch entered an Administrative Order extending the suspension of all non-essential, in-person hearings and calling for the utilization of remote hearings in District Court matters in accordance with the Procedures for Remote Hearings in the 26th Judicial District.

You may access the Administrative Order here.

This order will be in effect from January 11, 2021 until February 11, 2021.