Beaufort County Child Support Court Canceled for Friday, January 15

Beaufort County judicial officials have announced that child support court scheduled for Friday, January 15 has been canceled and all matters have been continued. Parties are instructed to contact the child support agency at 252-975-5520 for information about a new court date.
In addition, all in-person civil district court cases scheduled for January 15 have been continued. Parties should contact their attorney for new court dates.
