Top 5+ Things to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine and Senior Living Communities

Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living shares expert insights on their COVID-19 vaccine efforts and what it means for senior living settings

/EIN News/ -- LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living, a nationwide brand of Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities throughout the United States, is providing an opportunity for families to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine and what it means for assisted living communities.



On January 15, 2021, Eclipse’s new webcast series, Empower Hour, will feature the “5+ Things to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine & Senior Living.” Participants will hear from experts in senior care discuss how senior living communities like Eclipse’s Elmcroft are organizing COVID-19 vaccination clinics nationwide. They’ll also talk about the benefits the COVID-19 vaccine can offer seniors and those around them and why so many are hopeful this is the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

“We are honored to have our communities prioritized as part of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort,” said Jamison Gosselin, Eclipse Senior Living’s Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “This is an opportunity for people to get their questions answered by senior care experts and learn why the vaccine is so important.”

With the federal government prioritizing long-term care settings for vaccines due to the significant risks COVID-19 presents to seniors, the “5+ Things to Know About the COVID-19 Vaccine & Senior Living” webcast will provide key insights to how each resident and associate at the Elmcroft communities across the nation will have the chance to receive the vaccine.

Speakers for the webcast will include, Shamim Wu, Eclipse Senior Living Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Jay Fathi, MD and Sharon Maguire, Eclipse Senior Living Senior Vice President of Wellness, Care, & Quality. Jamison Gosselin, Eclipse Senior Living Chief Marketing Officer will be moderating.

People interested in attending the live webcast or listening to a follow-up recording available a few days after the live event may visit www.elmcroft.com/empower for more details.

About Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living

Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living is a national brand of distinctive Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care communities across the United States. Eclipse Senior Living is a national operator of senior living communities that includes over 100 communities in more than 25 states. To learn more about Eclipse Senior Living, visit: https://www.eclipseseniorliving.com/.

Contact: Jamison Gosselin Jamison.Gosselin@EclipseSeniorLiving.com