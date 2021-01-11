Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Senator Mike Cierpiot Encourages Jackson County Residents and Workers to Consider Filling Out COVID-19 Vaccine Survey

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R–Lee’s  Summit, is encouraging those who live or work in Jackson County to consider filling out a COVID-19 vaccine survey with the Jackson County Health Department in order to help determine their eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Available on the Jackson County Health Department’s website, the survey asks for contact information, occupation and pre-existing medical conditions. Responses will be used to help the health department determine which phase of the state’s vaccination plan individuals fall under. As the vaccine becomes available to each tier, the health department will then contact individuals who completed the survey with further instructions on scheduling an appointment.

“As COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed across the state, this important tool will help those in Jackson County learn where they fall in that distribution plan,” said Sen. Cierpiot. “By being proactive and taking these concrete steps to get vaccinated, I believe we can finally end this pandemic and get back to normal.”

To fill out the Jackson County COVID-19 vaccine survey, please visit jacohd.org/covid-19-vaccine-survey-tool/. For more information on Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, please visit covidvaccine.mo.gov.

