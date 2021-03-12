"Rather than offering a 'free' kit, guide, or calculator--attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste encourages people to call him for an explanation of how the mesothelioma compensation process works.” — Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to make certain a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma receives a superior financial compensation settlement result. The person with mesothelioma in Massachusetts might have been exposed to asbestos in the navy, as a skilled trades worker, at a shipyard, as a mechanic or at a power plant-and Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste will know how to help a person like this. Erik Karst of is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this.

No two people with mesothelioma are the same, their exposure to asbestos was unique and it is vital for a person with this rare cancer to get very honest information about compensation----that is specific to them.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Massachusetts the Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at these hospitals.

* The Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center in Boston for their cutting-edge mesothelioma treatment options. https://www.brighamandwomens.org

Boston, Massachusetts, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center:

https://www.massgeneral.org/cancer/.

The Massachusetts Mesothelioma Victims Center also wants to emphasize their unsurpassed free services are available to a diagnosed victim of mesothelioma statewide including Boston, Lowell, New Bedford, Worcester, Springfield, or Cambridge. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Massachusetts include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, maritime workers, oil refinery workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.