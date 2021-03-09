Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center Encourages a Steel Mill Worker with Mesothelioma in Pennsylvania or their Family to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Honest Answers About Financial Compensation

"Our passion is seeing to it that a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania receives the best compensation results. We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to get the job done.”
PITTSBURGH , PENNSYLVANIA , USA, March 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center is encouraging a former steel mill worker or manufacturing worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in Pennsylvania or their family to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for an explanation of how the mesothelioma compensation process works-and why it is vital to have one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma representing the person with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Erik Karst is one of the nations's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma attorneys-and he and his colleagues have been assisting people with this cancer in Pennsylvania for decades. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The group says, "Our passion is seeing to it that a person with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania receives the best possible compensation results. The typical person we assist with mesothelioma is about 72 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s. Because of the Coronavirus many people who have mesothelioma were initially diagnosed with this horrible virus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have very similar symptoms. If the person we have described sounds like your loved one and they have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Pennsylvania--please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center wants to emphasize their services for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer are available throughout the state of Pennsylvania including communities such as Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Allentown, Eire, Upper Darby, Reading, Scranton, or Bethlehem. https:// Pennsylvania.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Pennsylvania we strongly recommend the following two heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Penn’s Abramson Cancer Center in Philadelphia: https://www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/about.

* University of Pittsburgh Cancer Institute: http://www.upmccancercenter.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Pennsylvania include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, coal miners, manufacturing workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, insulators, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Michael Thomas
Pennsylvania Mesothelioma Victims Center
+1 800-714-0303
