Oakmont Capital Holdings Expands Lending Capabilities with Quaint Oak Bank Partnership

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakmont Capital Holdings is excited to announce a partnership with Quaint Oak Bank. As a direct, independent lender, Oakmont Capital Holdings is poised to expand its lending lines to become a stronger national force in the equipment finance industry.



“Oakmont Capital Services and Quaint Oak Bank have worked together over an extended timeframe, and we’re pleased to take our relationship to the next level,” said Joe Leonard, CLFP and Managing Member at Oakmont Capital. “With Oakmont’s expertise in the equipment finance industry and Quaint Oak’s investment, we can now offer our customers a more robust line of financing options and an equally streamlined process.”

Oakmont Capital has been providing commercial equipment financing and working capital throughout all 50 states since 1998 and has two locations, one in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and an office in Albany, Minnesota. Quaint Oak Bank, headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania, has been serving its community for 95 years and has a family of companies, including mortgage, real estate, Title Abstract, and insurance.

“The partnership with Oakmont Capital is an exciting step,” said Robert T. Strong, President and CEO at Quaint Oak Bank. “Our goal was to add an equipment finance company to our Family of Companies, and after working with Oakmont, we’ve been impressed with their team and determined that a more formal relationship would benefit our business model and our customers.”

Oakmont Capital will remain a direct, independent lender, working with customers in tree care, landscaping, construction, and other industries to finance equipment needed to fuel business growth. Leveraging additional funds provided by Quaint Oak Bank, Oakmont looks forward to offering customers additional business lines along with more flexible financing options via a virtual process.

“This partnership is a win-win-win for everyone involved, from our businesses to our employees and, of course, our customers. We are excited about this opportunity and the growth of both Oakmont and Quaint Oak,” said Leonard.

About Oakmont Capital Holdings

Oakmont Capital Holdings, headquartered in West Chester, PA, with an office in Albany, MN, is a fast, affordable, reputable solution to equipment financing. Oakmont Capital Services, the predecessor company to Oakmont Capital Holdings, was founded in 1998 by Managing Members Joseph P. Leonard, CLFP and Megan J. Zoba. Oakmont Capital is a direct, independent lender, providing commercial equipment financing and working capital throughout all 50 states. The professional financing staff at Oakmont has combined experience of over 350 years in the industry and is the reliable choice for today’s financing needs. For more information, visit www.oakmontfinance.com.