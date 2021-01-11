WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report its fourth quarter earnings at the end of business Monday, January 25, 2021. Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID # 7570483.



A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. EDT on January 26, 2021 until February 6, 2021 by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID # 7570483.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of September 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.8 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $23.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust Company of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

