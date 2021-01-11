GENFIT: Half-Year Report of Liquidity Contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial
/EIN News/ -- Lille, France; Cambridge, MA; January 11, 2021 - GENFIT (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with metabolic and liver diseases, today announced the half-year report of the liquidity contract with Crédit Industriel et Commercial.
Under the liquidity contract GENFIT has with Crédit Industriel et Commercial, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:
- 88,929 shares
- €687 988.75
During the second half of 2020, total trading was:
- On the buy side: 1,525,427 shares for a total amount of €6,221,316.16
- On the sell side: 1,484,196 shares for a total amount of €6,066,211.46
During this same period, the number of trades were:
- On the buy side: 2,623
- On the sell side: 2,638
As a reminder, upon signing of the contract, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 27, 911 shares
- €769 849,43
ABOUT GENFIT
GENFIT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with cholestatic and metabolic chronic liver diseases. GENFIT is a pioneer in the field of nuclear receptor-based drug discovery, with a rich history and strong scientific heritage spanning more than two decades. GENFIT is currently enrolling in ELATIVE™, a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating elafibranor in patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC). As part of GENFIT’s comprehensive approach to clinical management of patients with liver disease, the Company is also developing NIS4™, a new, non-invasive blood-based diagnostic technology which could enable easier identification of patients with at-risk NASH. NIS4™ technology has been licensed to LabCorp in the U.S. and Canada for the development and commercialization of a blood-based molecular diagnostic test powered by NIS4™ technology. GENFIT has facilities in Lille and Paris, France, and Cambridge, MA, USA. GENFIT is a publicly traded company listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and on compartment B of Euronext’s regulated market in Paris (Nasdaq and Euronext: GNFT). www.genfit.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to GENFIT, including those within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to GENFIT, including statements regarding the objective of its research and development programs. The use of certain words, including “consider”, “contemplate”, “think”, “aim”, “expect”, “understand”, “should”, “aspire”, “estimate”, “believe”, “wish”, “may”, “could”, “allow”, “seek”, “encourage” or “have confidence” or (as the case may be) the negative forms of such terms or any other variant of such terms or other terms similar to them in meaning is intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its projections are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including in relation to safety, biomarkers, progression of, and results from, its ongoing and planned clinical trials, review and approvals by regulatory authorities of its drug and diagnostic candidates, exchange rate fluctuations and the Company’s continued ability to raise capital to fund its development, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed or identified in the Company’s public filings with the AMF, including those listed in Chapter 2 “Main Risks and Uncertainties” of the Company’s 2019 Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 27 May 2020 under n° D.20-0503 and in Section 2 “Risk Factors” of the Company’s Amendment to the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 22 December 2020 under n° D.20-0503-A01, which are available on the Company’s website (www.genfit.com) and on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and public filings and reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including the Company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 27, 2020. In addition, even if the Company’s results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
APPENDIX
H2 2020
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Date
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amounts in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded amount in EUR
|TOTAL
|2 623
|1 525 427
|6 221 316,16
|2 638
|1 484 196
|6 066 211,46
|01/07/2020
|8
|5001
|24 555,04
|2
|1001
|4 905,04
|02/07/2020
|10
|6001
|29 254,86
|9
|6001
|29 554,86
|03/07/2020
|4
|3001
|14 554,89
|5
|3001
|14 704,89
|06/07/2020
|8
|5001
|24 094,90
|8
|4001
|19 454,90
|07/07/2020
|10
|3001
|14 354,90
|8
|4001
|19 404,90
|08/07/2020
|2
|1001
|4 854,91
|5
|3001
|14 854,91
|09/07/2020
|14
|6001
|28 804,92
|5
|2001
|9 604,92
|10/07/2020
|5
|3001
|14 104,72
|5
|3001
|14 254,72
|13/07/2020
|9
|4001
|18 704,73
|4
|1001
|4 804,73
|14/07/2020
|12
|7001
|31 772,69
|1
|1
|4,69
|15/07/2020
|2
|1001
|4 504,54
|12
|6001
|27 804,54
|16/07/2020
|6
|3001
|13 804,64
|6
|2001
|9 304,64
|17/07/2020
|3
|2001
|9 054,60
|4
|3001
|13 804,60
|20/07/2020
|8
|4001
|19 304,62
|19
|10001
|48 454,62
|21/07/2020
|6
|3001
|15 004,97
|6
|3001
|15 154,97
|22/07/2020
|9
|5001
|23 804,93
|1
|1
|4,93
|23/07/2020
|35
|14001
|65 957,73
|30
|18001
|85 604,61
|24/07/2020
|6
|5001
|23 304,75
|7
|3001
|14 004,75
|27/07/2020
|6
|3001
|13 804,70
|3
|1001
|4 604,70
|28/07/2020
|9
|4001
|18 054,56
|2
|1001
|4 554,56
|29/07/2020
|16
|8001
|34 390,48
|6
|2001
|8 554,48
|30/07/2020
|12
|7001
|28 104,18
|5
|2001
|7 954,18
|31/07/2020
|9
|4001
|16 853,98
|18
|9052
|37 771,24
|03/08/2020
|4
|1241
|5 138,18
|8
|3241
|13 751,14
|04/08/2020
|7
|4001
|17 104,34
|9
|2001
|8 754,34
|05/08/2020
|30
|13001
|59 404,45
|30
|18001
|82 412,45
|06/08/2020
|8
|4001
|17 554,40
|7
|3001
|13 354,40
|07/08/2020
|6
|4001
|16 904,36
|8
|2001
|8 454,36
|10/08/2020
|5
|2001
|8 454,24
|2
|1001
|4 304,24
|11/08/2020
|7
|5001
|22 364,24
|19
|10001
|44 504,24
|12/08/2020
|11
|5001
|21 954,38
|7
|4001
|17 754,38
|13/08/2020
|9
|3001
|13 154,40
|16
|5001
|22 204,40
|14/08/2020
|8
|4001
|17 504,46
|1
|1
|4,46
|17/08/2020
|4
|4001
|17 904,38
|11
|6001
|26 764,38
|18/08/2020
|14
|10001
|44 504,41
|9
|8001
|36 104,41
|19/08/2020
|7
|4001
|17 704,44
|9
|6001
|26 804,44
|20/08/2020
|6
|4001
|17 604,49
|6
|2001
|8 904,49
|21/08/2020
|7
|6001
|26 704,41
|10
|8001
|35 904,41
|24/08/2020
|13
|6001
|26 404,50
|5
|2001
|9 004,50
|25/08/2020
|8
|3001
|13 004,39
|3
|1578
|6 943,19
|26/08/2020
|6
|2001
|8 604,30
|2
|1001
|4 354,30
|27/08/2020
|9
|3001
|12 694,36
|2
|1001
|4 254,32
|28/08/2020
|17
|2001
|8 504,26
|3
|2001
|8 604,26
|31/08/2020
|2
|2001
|8 504,29
|3
|2001
|8 604,29
|01/09/2020
|6
|3001
|12 654,23
|3
|2001
|8 604,23
|02/09/2020
|4
|2001
|8 304,18
|3
|1001
|4 204,18
|03/09/2020
|9
|4001
|16 304,16
|1
|1
|4,16
|04/09/2020
|5
|2001
|8 104,02
|5
|4001
|16 404,02
|07/09/2020
|1
|1
|4,08
|4
|2001
|8 304,08
|08/09/2020
|4
|4001
|16 304,15
|1
|1
|4,15
|09/09/2020
|1
|1
|4,03
|1
|1
|4,03
|10/09/2020
|9
|4001
|16 004,00
|9
|4001
|16 204,00
|11/09/2020
|3
|2038
|8 335,39
|10
|4038
|16 576,13
|14/09/2020
|6
|5570
|22 810,71
|7
|3533
|14 570,02
|15/09/2020
|10
|6001
|24 564,16
|12
|10038
|41 461,93
|16/09/2020
|14
|12355
|50 000,76
|10
|6759
|27 377,22
|17/09/2020
|6
|4338
|17 401,90
|5
|3092
|12 478,54
|18/09/2020
|15
|13764
|53 711,81
|3
|1785
|7 122,15
|21/09/2020
|54
|35711
|130 617,19
|23
|23214
|85 930,14
|22/09/2020
|56
|37780
|128 579,53
|37
|23425
|79 505,48
|23/09/2020
|10
|11053
|37 777,14
|37
|21858
|75 243,80
|24/09/2020
|42
|26518
|84 804,49
|15
|10566
|33 938,12
|25/09/2020
|3
|1001
|3 303,22
|71
|40193
|138 949,64
|28/09/2020
|42
|28001
|122 194,04
|94
|65580
|280 622,39
|29/09/2020
|108
|59184
|289 427,62
|81
|44688
|222 574,69
|30/09/2020
|77
|46079
|223 282,94
|69
|56966
|276 415,17
|01/10/2020
|156
|105679
|445 527,89
|108
|65077
|272 012,83
|02/10/2020
|64
|30822
|118 216,54
|52
|33382
|129 847,68
|05/10/2020
|9
|3697
|14 719,50
|11
|4222
|16 967,97
|06/10/2020
|1
|1
|3,98
|1
|1
|3,98
|07/10/2020
|1
|1
|3,99
|1
|1
|3,99
|08/10/2020
|12
|6544
|25 408,57
|7
|5158
|20 154,63
|09/10/2020
|10
|4761
|18 497,21
|3
|1739
|6 821,87
|12/10/2020
|39
|20648
|77 097,64
|9
|7489
|27 937,17
|13/10/2020
|32
|20443
|72 373,38
|18
|16209
|57 406,80
|14/10/2020
|12
|5294
|19 231,27
|19
|8435
|30 823,04
|15/10/2020
|21
|18208
|68 856,25
|54
|30596
|116 103,18
|16/10/2020
|6
|5039
|19 009,89
|3
|1279
|4 844,91
|19/10/2020
|1
|1
|3,75
|1
|1
|3,75
|20/10/2020
|13
|6035
|21 826,87
|5
|3018
|11 005,80
|21/10/2020
|4
|1692
|5 999,90
|4
|4018
|14 565,70
|22/10/2020
|16
|5188
|18 205,33
|9
|4605
|16 316,83
|23/10/2020
|1
|1190
|4 176,90
|3
|2603
|9 465,86
|26/10/2020
|24
|13605
|46 421,81
|1
|1
|3,50
|27/10/2020
|42
|32038
|103 966,86
|35
|24282
|78 944,36
|28/10/2020
|72
|41189
|128 615,54
|43
|44311
|140 078,49
|29/10/2020
|20
|11619
|36 288,07
|7
|3454
|10 852,04
|30/10/2020
|20
|11623
|36 080,25
|26
|17594
|55 071,51
|02/11/2020
|47
|31878
|107 111,05
|70
|41096
|137 798,09
|03/11/2020
|25
|20530
|69 640,13
|36
|19350
|66 143,53
|04/11/2020
|27
|19404
|67 560,68
|59
|34582
|120 337,38
|05/11/2020
|17
|11841
|41 744,28
|46
|19134
|68 071,56
|06/11/2020
|35
|19675
|67 566,81
|19
|7002
|24 253,56
|09/11/2020
|35
|23518
|80 982,51
|45
|28155
|98 055,10
|10/11/2020
|25
|19780
|70 120,34
|56
|25327
|89 877,35
|11/11/2020
|161
|82363
|354 327,31
|245
|109412
|459 433,58
|12/11/2020
|56
|35001
|154 864,28
|72
|35001
|155 314,28
|13/11/2020
|40
|20101
|83 015,18
|32
|18101
|75 067,18
|16/11/2020
|59
|30000
|122 390,00
|57
|23863
|98 453,67
|17/11/2020
|22
|12001
|47 694,11
|37
|12888
|51 705,68
|18/11/2020
|9
|4000
|16 299,40
|5
|4000
|16 444,00
|19/11/2020
|1
|1
|4,12
|1
|1
|4,12
|20/11/2020
|4
|2001
|8 344,12
|6
|2251
|9 401,62
|23/11/2020
|16
|10001
|41 074,19
|17
|9001
|37 234,19
|24/11/2020
|30
|13002
|54 678,41
|35
|20001
|84 534,13
|25/11/2020
|32
|19000
|80 960,12
|30
|18001
|77 242,40
|26/11/2020
|17
|11126
|48 980,52
|44
|19001
|84 004,27
|27/11/2020
|72
|35001
|172 560,61
|71
|37001
|182 874,70
|30/11/2020
|44
|26876
|128 527,54
|47
|20008
|98 479,34
|01/12/2020
|12
|7001
|31 714,47
|11
|7085
|32 400,87
|02/12/2020
|14
|8001
|35 274,60
|16
|6002
|26 520,70
|03/12/2020
|29
|8953
|39 698,47
|16
|8953
|39 913,51
|04/12/2020
|9
|4400
|19 754,07
|9
|4896
|22 143,93
|07/12/2020
|21
|10602
|47 624,48
|21
|11702
|52 956,30
|08/12/2020
|28
|13299
|60 325,22
|24
|15562
|71 181,83
|09/12/2020
|5
|4001
|18 496,70
|6
|4001
|18 654,70
|10/12/2020
|12
|6564
|29 713,04
|8
|4601
|20 852,65
|11/12/2020
|94
|59167
|247 064,47
|72
|40609
|168 101,98
|14/12/2020
|48
|31450
|128 194,41
|35
|26439
|108 050,57
|15/12/2020
|18
|11746
|47 469,01
|19
|9827
|39 863,39
|16/12/2020
|18
|11191
|44 847,24
|10
|5532
|22 431,84
|17/12/2020
|15
|8629
|34 338,71
|22
|18281
|73 728,55
|18/12/2020
|8
|5343
|21 826,94
|4
|2672
|10 968,95
|21/12/2020
|14
|7007
|27 755,33
|2
|2001
|8 064,00
|22/12/2020
|6
|4122
|16 825,67
|10
|5122
|20 939,24
|23/12/2020
|11
|6928
|27 938,15
|7
|6928
|28 076,69
|24/12/2020
|9
|6106
|25 213,23
|12
|6162
|25 604,31
|28/12/2020
|9
|6465
|25 871,03
|9
|5001
|20 218,05
|29/12/2020
|8
|4348
|17 227,18
|16
|3869
|15 467,69
|30/12/2020
|1
|1
|3,96
|13
|3589
|14 473,60
|31/12/2020
|2
|2001
|7 988,07
|4
|1056
|4 263,47
