Lilah Raynor with Logica Research accepted into Forbes Business Council
Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lilah Raynor, the CEO and Founder of Logica Research, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide. Logica® is a custom marketing research company for financial services and technology companies based in San Francisco, California.
— Lilah Raynor, CEO and Founder of Logica Research
Lilah Raynor was vetted and selected by a review committee, based on the depth and diversity of her experience in the financial market research industry. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
"We are honored to welcome Lilah into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."
As an accepted member of the Council, Lilah has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Lilah will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.
Finally, Lilah Raynor and Logica Research will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.
"I am excited to be accepted into the Forbes Business Council," said Lilah. "I look forward to participating in everything the community has to offer, and I’m excited to share our insights and thought leadership on the future of money and future of work."
About Forbes Councils
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.
About Lilah Raynor
As founder and CEO of Logica Research, Lilah is driven to help organizations use research to improve people's lives and drive business growth. Lilah is an active speaker and writer on the Future of Money, and the Future of Work, customer engagement and insights communication. Lilah is an active member of Women in Research (WIRe). Her company, Logica®, is a certified women owned business.
About Logica Research
Logica Research excels in creating customized marketing research solutions for complex business questions. Logica provides financial services companies, fintech companies, and growing organizations the insights they need for product development, service enhancements, and communications that will improve people’s financial lives, deepen brand engagement, and drive business growth. Research that Logica® has conducted for clients have been published in the largest media outlets in the world including the New York Times, The Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, CNN, Newsweek, Time, and USA Today. www.logicaresearch.com
