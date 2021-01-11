Smith Bill to Encourage Development of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Passes Senate

Trenton – In an effort to make charging electric vehicles more accessible, the Senate today passed legislation sponsored by Senators Bob Smith and Kip Bateman that would facilitate the development of electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

The bill, S-3223, would provide that electric vehicle charging infrastructure is an inherently beneficial use of land pursuant to the “Municipal Land Use Law” and therefore would only require minor site plan approval.

“Electric vehicle charging has proven to be inherently beneficial since it benefits the public good and promotes the general welfare of a community,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset). “As a state, we have a goal to have 330,000 registered electric cars in New Jersey by 2025, and in order to achieve this goal, we must act now and begin developing more vehicle charging stations. With this bill, constructing new charging stations will be easier, allowing us to remain on track to reach this goal.”

Under the bill, electric vehicle charging infrastructure would be a permitted accessory use and permitted accessory structure in all zoning or use districts and would not require the use of a variance.

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 32-0.