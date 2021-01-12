Franciscan Ministries Welcomes Chief People Officer
Monica Simzyk will lead the implementation of HR best practices and associate-focused strategic initiatives for the Ministry and Franciscan Communities.
Monica brings a wide range of talent to Franciscan Ministries. Particularly notable is her vast experience with employee engagement, recruiting and building a culture of teamwork and collaboration.”LEMONT, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franciscan Ministries has hired Monica Simzyk as its new Chief People Officer.
— Judy Amiano, President & CEO of Franciscan Ministries
Simzyk brings more than 20 years of progressive human resources experience across various industries with a focus on strategic change management and business alignment, organizational effectiveness, talent management and talent acquisition.
In the healthcare sector, Simzyk is recognized as a motivated results-driven leader, and in her most recent role, she served as the regional human resources officer at AMITA Health, one of the largest Catholic health systems in Illinois.
“Monica brings a wide range of talent to Franciscan. Particularly notable is her vast experience with employee engagement, recruiting and building a culture of teamwork and collaboration,” said Franciscan Ministries President & CEO Judy Amiano. “Her hands-on approach will be extremely important as we continue to refine and develop our employee value proposition aligned with our mission of Living Joyfully.”
At Franciscan Ministries, Simzyk will focus on improving human capital development and human resource progress across the Ministry.
“I am excited to be a part of a mission-based organization that celebrates the lives of our residents,” Simzyk said. “Our associates play such a critical role in celebrating our residents, and I look forward to the opportunity to drive engagement for all of our associates through HR service excellence and innovative solutions.”
For more information about Franciscan Ministries, call (800) 524-6126 or go to http://www.franciscanministries.org.
About Franciscan Communities
Franciscan Communities is a subsidiary of Franciscan Ministries and is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago. They provide quality senior living and compassionate healthcare services including independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, rehabilitation services and more. Franciscan Communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio.
About Franciscan Ministries
Franciscan Ministries is a nonprofit Catholic system offering senior living, healthcare and community-based services Franciscan Ministries provides home-and-community based healthcare services to support families and their loved ones. Additionally, they support young, at-risk women seeking a Catholic, secondary education, and operate a family violence prevention center and shelter.
