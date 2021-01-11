ADVISORY: North Carolina Court of Appeals Ceremonial Investitures to be Held Virtually on January 14

A virtual, ceremonial investiture for all newly elected or appointed members of the North Carolina Court of Appeals will be held jointly on January 14, 2021. Associate Judge-Elect Jeffery K. Carpenter, Associate Judge-Elect April C. Wood, Associate Judge-Elect Fred Gore, Associate Judge-Elect Jefferson Griffin, and Associate Judge-Elect Darren Jackson will be invested in a virtual ceremony utilizing remote technology. While in years past the Court and guests have attended investitures in person, this ceremony will be conducted remotely without guests present. The media and the public may watch the ceremony on the Judicial Branch YouTube channel.

WHO Associate Judge-Elect Carpenter, Associate Judge-Elect Wood, Associate Judge-Elect Gore, Associate Judge-Elect Griffin, and Associate Judge-Elect Jackson will become associate judges joined by the additional members of the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

WHEN The joint investiture ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 14, 2021.

WHERE The investiture ceremony may be watched online on the Judicial Branch YouTube channel.