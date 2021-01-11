AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



December YTD - December Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Dec 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 15,094 11,008 37.1 197,643 163,298 21.0 52,070 40 < 100 HP 7,295 5,486 33.0 68,298 60,025 13.8 25,053 100+ HP 2,211 1,815 21.8 19,165 18,562 3.2 7,036 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,600 18,309 34.4 285,106 241,885 17.9 84,159 4WD Farm Tractors 309 321 -3.7 2,992 2,886 3.7 738 Total Farm Tractors 24,909 18,630 33.7 288,098 244,771 17.7 84,897 Self-Prop Combines 514 524 -1.9 5,056 4,793 5.5 619

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

