AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report December 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


 		 December   YTD - December Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Dec 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 15,094 11,008 37.1   197,643 163,298 21.0 52,070
  40 < 100 HP 7,295 5,486 33.0   68,298 60,025 13.8 25,053
  100+ HP 2,211 1,815 21.8   19,165 18,562 3.2 7,036
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 24,600 18,309 34.4   285,106 241,885 17.9 84,159
4WD Farm Tractors 309 321 -3.7   2,992 2,886 3.7 738
Total Farm Tractors 24,909 18,630 33.7   288,098 244,771 17.7 84,897
Self-Prop Combines 514 524 -1.9   5,056 4,793 5.5 619
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.


