Nigerian Afrobeats Musician Waconzy Releases Visuals For His Latest 2021 African Pop Song Titled 'MARRY YOU'. Out Now on Youtube Music, Vevo, Mtv, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play Music and Tik Tok

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legendary Nigerian afrobeats singer/songwriter Waconzy known by his evergreen song "I celebrate" delivers a 2021 youtube music video full of good vibes and good food for his latest pop wedding song titled “MARRY YOU.” This wedding, pop & love song is from his 3rd studio album titled "Afrobeats music legend". Produced by Mr Drill in Lagos Nigeria, MARRY YOU was shot in Puerto Viejo, Limon Costa Rica. The video was directed by Christian Bryant (Dj Chris).



The vision of this music project is to connect African contemporary afrobeats dancehall music with the 'Pura Vida' lifestyle of Ticos in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica so as to help paint a realistic picture of how humans can experience paradise on earth without material possessions.

MARRY YOU by Waconzy is out now on Youtube Music, Vevo, Mtv, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play music, Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok Songs via Dv8 Media Publishing.

