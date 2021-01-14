Vector International to Workers Around the World – Upskilling is a Critical Prerequisite for Success

The company’s Lean Six Sigma Certification is helping workers to remain relevant and stay competitive in an ever-changing world.

PARSIPPANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Vector International is sending a key message to job seekers and employees around the world – upskilling should be on the top of everyone’s resolution list for 2021.Vector International offers training and management solutions that specialize in the application of Lean and Six Sigma methodologies to drive business performance. The firm partners with organizations to achieve breakthrough improvement in customer satisfaction, growth, and profitability across multiple market segments.In the company’s most recent news, Vector International is making an urgent call to anyone looking to change jobs, or to those wanting to remain relevant in their current role: upskilling is a clear prerequisite for success. This messaging comes as a result of the ever-changing landscape of employment – with the ‘new normal’ demanding a change in necessary skills and role expectations, especially while working remotely.“According to a recent article in Forbes, continuous learning is one of the top 10 skills recruiters are looking for in 2021,” says founder of Vector International, Beverly Smith. “The complexities of a remote work environment require new standardization of processes and streamlining of workflows. Even in industries unrelated to remote work, the increase of automation and digitization leaves many employees in need of significant reskilling. As a result, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed increased emphasis on skills like critical thinking, problem solving and data handling. These top in-demand skills are all core to the Lean Six Sigma methodology.”Lean Six Sigma is a process improvement methodology with tools and techniques designed to identify risks, eliminate defects, and streamline business processes. A certification in Lean Six Sigma will help employees to add value to their organization, make them more marketable in the job market and put them ahead of the curve in the post-COVID world.“As companies struggle with the complexities brought on by Covid-19 — from team members working remotely to staff shortages brought on by furloughs or layoffs — mastering important operational and management concepts like scrum and Six Sigma will be key,” LinkedIn Learning VP, Emily Poague, writes in an article listing 6 soft skills needed to compete in the post-COVID job market.To help employees remain relevant and competitive, for a limited time, Vector International is offering up to 50% off select online, self-paced Lean Six Sigma certification courses. Participants can use the discount code STANDOUT to get 50% off the Lean Six Sigma White Belt course, or SAVES40 to get 40% off the Lean Six Sigma Green Belt course.For more information about Vector International, please visit www.vector-international.com or contact the team at team@vector-international.com.About the CompanyAs a team of Lean and Six Sigma experts and industry practitioners, Vector International consistently delivers positive and sustainable business results by optimizing critical business processes and instituting change management practices as a key element of its deployment activities.Vector International’s management team is made up of seasoned professionals who have successfully run many large-scale businesses and who bring a CEO-level perspective on how to manage oneself and approach each client engagement.