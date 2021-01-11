FLAG ALERT: Lowering of US and NC Flags in Honor of US Capitol Police Officers

Governor Roy Cooper today ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff to honor the service of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood, who died following the attack on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday. Flags should be lowered immediately and remain at half-staff through sunset on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"The attack on our democracy in the nation's Capitol continues to weigh heavily on our minds as we mourn the deaths of Officer Sicknick and Officer Liebengood, whose brave service saved lives last Wednesday," Governor Cooper said. "Kristin and I are praying for their loved ones and all the Capitol police officers and staff."

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code.

###