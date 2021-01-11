Smith Management Group Sponsors Youth Athletics through Associa Supports Kids Program

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa® company, awards youth athletic and activity sponsorships to local teams through their Associa Supports Kids (ASK) program.

The ASK program is committed to helping children live healthier, safer, and more active lifestyles by offering youth sports and activity sponsorships. These sponsorships help provide the tools children living in Associa-managed communities, and their teammates, need to thrive. The sponsorship program financially assists teams in purchasing uniforms, equipment, registrations, playoffs, championships and much more. ASK is a valuable program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience, by educating communities, parents, and kids about health, safety, and fitness.

Recently, Smith Management Group has sponsored several local teams, including the St. Louis Nationals Youth Baseball team, the Pirates Baseball Team, and the Midwest Warriors.

“Smith Management Group is proud to play a role in providing local children with the opportunity to experience sportsmanship, practice teamwork, and promote healthier lifestyles, through the highly valued Associa Supports Kids program,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We are excited to support these deserving teams during their upcoming seasons and look forward to watching them succeed.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com