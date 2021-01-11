ATS Appoints Wencor as Exclusive Global Distributor of PMA Portfolio

/EIN News/ -- Agreement also includes the EverLatch™ Cargo Door Latch, an STC-derived PMA product targeted at improving airline performance and reducing maintenance costs



EVERETT, Wash., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATS (Aviation Technical Services) today announced an agreement with Wencor as sole distributor of its Part Manufacturer Approval (PMA) product line, approved by the FAA under ATSMRO part number references. Included in the agreement is the ATS-patented EverLatch™ Cargo Door Latch, a cost-effective solution designed to enhance reliability of Boeing 737NG aircraft. The arrangement targets the worldwide commercial aviation aftermarket and extends through December 2025.

Engineered utilizing data from airframe maintenance and component repair workscopes, ATS PMAs replace high cost, long lead time, and high failure parts. “Our PMA Program started through collaboration with one of our heavy maintenance customers and has been successful in identifying millions of dollars in savings for Boeing 737 operators,” stated Brian Olsen, ATS President of Component and Engineering Solutions. “We are looking forward to increasing the program’s exposure to airlines and MROs through Wencor’s established channels.”

“We are excited to continue to build our relationship with ATS and add their PMAs to our industry leading portfolio which now includes greater than 11,000 alternative material solutions. As the aviation industry continues to bounce back, Wencor remains committed more than ever to providing innovative solutions to our customers that enable reliability, availability and cost efficiencies. Partnering with ATS to expand our offering enhances that objective” said Wencor Chief Executive Officer Shawn Trogdon.

About ATS:

For 50 years, ATS has been providing industry-leading, comprehensive MRO and support services for commercial and military aircraft. We are focused on making the MRO process better through reducing span times, increasing mechanic efficiency, improving airline operational performance, and lowering overall costs through maintenance prevention strategies.



ATS offerings include:

Airframe Services: Heavy maintenance and modification

Component Repair: Providing repair and rotable exchange options for accessories, composites, electrical and fuel components, flight control surfaces, hydraulics, pneumatics and structures

Engineering Solutions: PMA parts, STC offerings, as well as design and repair engineering

Ranger Asset Management: Component part sales, consignment, and inventory distribution services available for virtually every commercial airframe and engine platform. Also includes asset acquisition and teardown activities

For more information, please visit: atsmro.com, follow @atsmrotech on Twitter, and join ATS on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Wencor

Wencor has been a trusted partner in aerospace for over 60 years, offering CMM and DER repairs, PMA and an extensive network of distribution solutions to help make flights safer and more cost effective. We support most of the commercial airlines, repair stations and OEMs worldwide through our corporate affiliates Wencor, Soundair Aviation Services, PHS/MWA Aviation Services, Absolute Aviation Services, Aerospace Coatings International, Flight Line Products, Accessory Technologies Corporation, Fortner Engineering & Manufacturing, Silver Wings Aerospace, and Kitco Defense. Wencor Group is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia area with additional offices in Utah, Miami, Seattle, California, Alabama, New York, Amsterdam, Singapore, Shanghai, and Istanbul. For more information, please visit wencor.com, follow @Wencor_Official on Twitter, and join Wencor on LinkedIn.