New Book, Life After Losses, Shares Heartbreaking Journey of Grief to Recovery and Beyond

The book’s author, James LaVeck, hopes his story will resonate with others who experience similar situations and need inspiration to move forward.

LUNENBURG, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author James LaVeck is pleased to announce the upcoming release of his new book, Life After Losses: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Life , which will become available on January 26th, 2021.James LaVeck is an author from New England whose mission is to inspire others through his beautiful and inspirational writing. As an author, LaVeck’s goal is to share his story of grief and recovery with those who are experiencing the devastating impact and effects of loss.Recently, LaVeck is excited to announce the release of his upcoming book, Life After Losses: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Life. The book is a deeply personal account of the loss of LaVeck’s soulmate and husband, Bob, after seven years together. What makes the story even more gut-wrenching is that LaVeck goes on to lose his second husband, also named Bob – this time, with two young children.“It took me twenty years to be able to write my story,” says LaVeck. “When I first began writing my journey in 1997, I just wasn’t ready and needed several more years, another chance at love, followed by another devastating loss to be able to share my experiences. Through Life After Losses, my goal is to provide the hope, courage, and faith others need when grieving, through practical advice and empathy that can only be given by someone who shares their pain.”Life After Losses: A Memoir of Love, Loss, and Life will be available anywhere books are sold on January 26th, 2021.For more information about author James LaVeck, to learn more about Life After Losses, or to receive a signed copy of the book, please visitAbout Author James LaVeckJames LaVeck is an author and father from Lunenburg, MA who lives with his two teenagers and dogs. Prior to becoming an author, LaVeck spent a significant amount of time paying it forward through fostering children, working with the local PTO, participating on the board for the Boys and Girls Club of Lunenburg, acting as vice-chair of the Lunenburg School Committee, and more. LaVeck found that through giving to others, this helped him to fill what was missing in his life and find a higher purpose.LaVeck is also a huge supporter of the Arts, performing in the role of Board Member and Founder for the Del Shores Foundation, Inc, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization which aims to find and facilitate the development of new southern queer artistic voices.