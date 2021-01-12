Are you up for a challenge? Credibility Nation’s 1st Ever 5-Day Challenge is Happening Soon!
Break Through the Noise to Be Seen and Heard - Join us in this 5-Day Challenge!CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What better way to start the year than to challenge yourself to become
better?
This January 18, Credibility Nation will launch its first-ever 5-Day Challenge. The challenge’s theme is “Break
Through the Noise to Be Seen and Heard.” Participants will be provided with simple steps to be done daily for
5 days to get them on the path to become a magnet that attracts prospects.
Watch this short video to learn more about what the 5-day challenge entails. Great prizes also await those
who will take the challenge! Are you up for it? Join us now: https://aha.pub/5dc-signup
About Credibility Nation™:
Credibility Nation (https://credibilitynation.com) is a membership community where individuals and
corporations learn how to do business in a credible way. Credibility Nation is modelled after the book
Credibility Nation available on Amazon at https://getbook.at/CredibilityNation
To learn more visit the website or contact Jenilee Maniti at jenilee.maniti@credibilitynation.com or call (408)
257-3000.
