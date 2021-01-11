mindSpark Learning® Rebrands with New Look and Refined Messaging, Aligning More with Needs of Dynamic Education Landscape

MindSpark’s new brand takes users through a storytelling journey, defines program causes, and introduces S.P.A.R.K. goals

/EIN News/ -- Denver, Colo., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just as education has evolved, especially quickly in the last 12 months, so has mindSpark Learning® (MindSpark™), a nonprofit that creates and facilitates transformative professional learning experiences for educators and professionals globally. The organization announced today it has rebranded, including a refreshed logo, overhauled website and refined verbiage to better define its purpose, goals, and reach among educators, communities and industry.

Since Share Fair Nation became mindSpark Learning in 2017, the organization has grown from providing Colorado educators with space and professional development courses to reaching educators and professionals across the globe with custom, tech-driven professional learning experiences and connecting educators with community and industry partners to better prepare the future workforce.

The MindSpark team believes society's biggest problems can be solved through education, by educators. All program experiences are tied to MindSpark’s causes, often relating to societal societal challenges, including Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Resilient and Health Communities, Sustained Transformation, and Workforce and Talent Development. To drive accountability and ensure success, MindSpark aligns their programs to their causes through S.P.A.R.K. goals, which were developed based on the Every Student Succeeds Act and UN Sustainable Development Goals: Sustained Transformation, Partnerships Forged, Authentic Learning Experiences, Retain and Recruit Talent and Kinetic.

“Educators have proven their resilience, more so this year than any other in recent history.” said MindSpark CEO, Kellie Lauth. “While our rebrand is a culmination of almost one year of work, it couldn’t come at a better time to help educators on their journey to upskill themselves and find resources to help them meet modern-day challenges. To all levels of educators, we’re here for you and we’re thrilled to be a trusted partner in your professional development.”

For a look at mindSpark Learning’s new brand, please visit www.mindspark.org.

About mindSpark Learning®

mindSpark Learning® (MindSpark™), a nonprofit founded as Share Fair Nation in 2007 and rebranded in 2017, empowers educators to solve society’s biggest challenges by providing transformative professional learning experiences. As social designers, MindSpark creates and facilitates custom professional development opportunities using a foundation of innovation, equity, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and community and industry partnerships.

Programs focus on STEM Skills, Leadership Training, Social and Emotional Learning, sports and coaching with mSL CAPITA, and our mindSpark Learning Toolkit. Each experience relates back to one of our four causes, our societal challenges we hope to help educators and students overcome: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Resilient and Health Communities, Sustained Transformation, and Workforce and Talent Development. We evaluate our success based on our S.P.A.R.K. goals, which we’ve designed to ensure our work makes a noticeable difference in the schools, districts and communities in which we serve.

MindSpark’s disruption cycle challenges partners to think and act differently by creating viable, long-term solutions. To date, mindSpark Learning has impacted more than 31,168 educators and 976,226 students in 3,472 schools across 49 states, Washington D.C and 59 countries. For more information, please visit www.mindspark.org.

