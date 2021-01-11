The National Tax Lien Assoc. to Hold its Annual Conference in Person in March 2021

The NTLA Board of Directors voted to hold its 24th annual conference with strict COVID-19 safety protocols in place

As much as I am grateful for virtual connectivity, there simply is no great networking solution virtually. I look forward to being together again.” — Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director & NTLA Foundation Founder

JUPITER, FL, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA), the only not-for-profit association representing the tax sales industry, has announced the agenda and opened registration for the 24th NTLA Annual Conference and Expo, which will be held March 3-5, 2021. The conference will be held live at the Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood, FL. If in-person attendance is not possible, the program will be converted digitally for on-demand learning. For more details and updates, visit www.ntla.org.

This is the largest gathering of tax sale professionals in the US. Investors, lenders, tax foreclosure attorneys, County Tax Collectors, Treasurers & Finance Officers, servicers, title companies, secondary market traders, software and data providers, gather to network and learn over three days.

Amidst the economic downturn caused by COVID-19, local governments will be setback from the non-payment of property taxes of approximately $20 billion, this conference delves into the tax sale solutions for the thirty states that currently have the legislative authority to seek payment from private investors. Tax sales, if properly structured, benefit local governments, delinquent taxpayers, current taxpayers, and private investors.

To save elderly or disabled homeowners from tax foreclosure The NTLA Foundation was formed. The 2021 conference will focus on supporting the financial needs of the Foundation to save vulnerable homeowners.

Brad Westover, NTLA Executive Director & NTLA Foundation Founder, said, “This year’s conference will be unique. The NTLA Board thoroughly vetted like-kind associations who have held in-person conferences and voted to emulate the same COVID-19 safety protocols. As much as I am grateful for virtual connectivity, there simply is no great networking solution virtually. I look forward to being together again.”

The conference will once again be a top-shelf event: a classy and warm venue, networking with industry peers, exceptional food, exclusive time with sponsors and exhibitors that provide leading products and services, unique keynote speakers, and more. Attendees can register today by clicking here.

About NTLA

The National Tax Lien Association (NTLA) was founded in 1997 as the not-for-profit trade association for the tax lien industry. It is dedicated to representing the interest of investors, lenders, service providers, and government officials regarding tax lien sales, as well as promoting the benefit of those sales as reliable income for municipal, county, and state budgets. The NTLA provides networking and training opportunities for professionals and novices in the tax lien industry. For more information, visit www.NTLA.org.

About the NTLA Foundation

The NTLA Foundation, a non-profit foundation, was founded out of a need to help those who fall on hardships and have tax liens put on their home. Its goal is to help preserve homeownership for those who qualify for hardship assistance. Since 2017, after diligent investigations, the foundation has come to the assistance of various families across the country who were at risk of losing their homes. For more information, please visit www.ntlafoundation.org.