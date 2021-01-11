Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual Reporters Roundtable to Discuss Access to Pell Grants for Incarcerated Students on Wednesday

Prison Fellowship’s Zoom Virtual Reporters Roundtable on Restoration of Pell Grants to Include Dept. of Education Asst. Secretary Scott Stump and Other Educational Leaders

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is hosting a Zoom virtual reporters roundtable discussing the recent actions of the U.S. Congress in restoring access to Pell Grants for incarcerated students.  The discussion will focus on the importance of access to Pell Grants for incarcerated students seeking to become productive citizens.

The Virtual Panel will Include:

  • Who:              Prison Fellowship and other educational leaders
  • What:             Pell Grant access discussion, via Zoom, including reporter’s Q&A
  • When:            Wednesday, January 13, 2020 from 11:00am to 12:00pm (EST)
  • Where:           If you’re a member of credentialed press, you can REGISTER HERE.

Prison Fellowship
Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform.  With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.

Jim Forbes
Prison Fellowship
703-554-8540
jim_forbes@pfm.org

