Virtual Reporters Roundtable to Discuss Access to Pell Grants for Incarcerated Students on Wednesday

Prison Fellowship’s Zoom Virtual Reporters Roundtable on Restoration of Pell Grants to Include Dept. of Education Asst. Secretary Scott Stump and Other Educational Leaders
/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prison Fellowship®, the nation’s largest Christian nonprofit serving prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, is hosting a Zoom virtual reporters roundtable discussing the recent actions of the U.S. Congress in restoring access to Pell Grants for incarcerated students. The discussion will focus on the importance of access to Pell Grants for incarcerated students seeking to become productive citizens.
The Virtual Panel will Include:
- Scott Stump, Assistant Secretary with the Department of Education;
- Frank Russo, Director of Government and Legislative Affairs with the National District Attorneys Association;
- Allison Dembeck, Vice President of Education and Labor Advocacy with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce;
- Jule Hall, Program Officer of Post-Secondary Education in Prison at Ascendium Education Solutions Incorporated;
- Dr. Amit Bhatia with Corban University’s Oregon State Correctional Institution college program;
- James Ackerman, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship; and
- Heather Rice-Minus, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Church Mobilization of Prison Fellowship.
Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest outreach to prisoners, former prisoners, and their families, and a leading voice for criminal justice reform. With more than 40 years of experience helping restore men and women behind bars, Prison Fellowship advocates for federal and state criminal justice reforms that transform those responsible for crime, validate victims, and encourage communities to play a role in creating a safe, redemptive, and just society.
