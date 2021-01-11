Ruppert Landscape Announces New Dulles Location, Promotes Tom Flint to Branch Manager
We are always happy when our company's growth provides opportunity for high achievers like Tom to continue to achieve their career goals.”LAYTONSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruppert Landscape has expanded its landscape management operations to include a new location in Dulles, Virginia. This branch joins six existing landscape management branches in Virginia, located in Gainesville, Alexandria, Fredericksburg, and Richmond (north, south, and east), and will serve existing customers as well as new growth in the region.
— Fred Key, Region Vice President, Ruppert Landscape
“Every time we grow in the markets we serve, it gives us more density, which means less travel time to our jobs and provides more value to our customers,” said Fred Key, region vice president. “Perhaps most importantly, it allows us to provide growth opportunities for our employees.”
The Dulles branch will be led by Tom Flint, who has recently been promoted to branch manager.
Flint attended Millersville University and has over 34 years of experience in the landscape industry. He joined Ruppert in 2012 as an area manager in the company’s Alexandria branch and broke division sales records. He was recognized with the company’s Branch Impact Award two years in a row for his dedication and contributions to the Alexandria team. He transferred to the company’s Laytonsville, MD branch in 2015, and he was one of the first graduates of Ruppert’s Associate Branch Manager leadership development program, which was designed to prepare talented team members to take on future opportunities. Flint will be relocating with his family to the Dulles area to take on this new position. As branch manager, he will be responsible for the overall welfare of the Dulles branch, including the safety and development of his team, strategic planning and budgeting, training, customer service, and day-to-day operations.
“Over the past several years, Tom has been instrumental in helping to lead the Laytonsville team and in building strong customer relationships,” said Key. “We are always happy when our company's growth provides opportunity for high achievers like Tom to continue to achieve their career goals. We are confident that his experience and leadership will be a good fit for our customers and our team.”
The Dulles, Virginia branch will primarily serves clients in Loudon and Fairfax County and offer the following landscape management services: grounds management/contract services; design and landscape enhancement; turf care; irrigation system management; pond and lake management; arbor care; snow and ice management; lighting and holiday decorations.
The opening of this new location provides opportunity to grow the Ruppert team, with several openings for field manager, assistant field manager, crew member, and various other positions. For more information on current openings or to apply online, visit www.ruppertlandscape.com/careers.
Ruppert Landscape, a family and employee-owned business, has been an industry-leading provider of commercial landscape construction and management services for nearly 50 years. Headquartered in Laytonsville, Maryland, the company employs over 1700 people and serves customers from 27 branches in eight primary markets: Philadelphia, Baltimore, D.C., Richmond, Raleigh, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Houston. The company has a long-standing tradition of growing its team and giving back to the community. Learn more at www.ruppertlandscape.com.
Amy Snyder
Ruppert Landscape
+1 410-591-9242
asnyder@ruppertcompanies.com