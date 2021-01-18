We Insure Continues Rapid Expansion With New Office in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Florida
The We Insure model is a home run with partners who’ve had their own agencies because they understand the power of the network and back-end support that We Insure provides.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of Len Bujnicki and Associates Auto, Home and Life Insurance Agency.
Agency Owner Len Bujnicki has more than 26 years of insurance industry experience in the South Florida market. Before becoming an insurance agent, Bujnicki had a 15-year career in real estate as a licensed real estate broker, licensed mortgage broker and registered real estate appraiser.
Bujnicki researched a number of insurance service organizations before deciding on We Insure. He says, “We Insure’s acumen for franchise growth, product offerings, agency support departments and national exposure greatly influenced my decision to partner with the company.”
“I was a captive agent with a national brand for many years and decided that being with a captive agency limited my potential to grow,” Bujnicki explains. “But with We Insure, I see unlimited growth potential.”
“The We Insure model is a home run with partners who’ve had their own agencies because they understand the power of the network and back-end support that We Insure provides,” adds We Insure Chief Development Officer, Chris Pflueger.
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and more than 100 total markets, to provide its customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low Cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2020. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisees’ satisfaction and performance rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its franchise owners in the U.S. We Insure is expanding rapidly with more than 150 retail locations nationwide. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
