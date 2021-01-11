Mulch Films Market to Reach Value of USD 6,324.1 Million By 2027 | Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 3,864.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trend – Rise in global population

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decreasing availability of agricultural lands is a significant factor driving the mulch films market.

The global mulch films market is estimated to reach value of USD 6,324.1 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The mulch films are witnessing high demand, owing to gradual reduction in the availability of agricultural lands. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have resulted in decline in agricultural lands in major crop growing nations. According to ‘Resource Outlook to 2050’ published by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, only 12.0% of the land surface worldwide is used for crop production and there exists only a meager chance for any further expansion of the arable land. This has increased pressure on the currently available arable land to yield more food crops by deploying various methods, including the use of mulch films. In 2011, the FAO released a statistics denoting reduction in the availability of arable lands by 54 million hectares in developed nations, comprising the U.S., the U.K., France, and some of the countries in South Asia. The area of arable land is further projected to decline to 608 million hectares and 586 million hectares by 2030 and 2050, respectively. Mulch films are used in soil to improve crop/plant growth and achieve efficient production.





Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3725

The growing emphasis on effective water consumption is driving the demand for mulch films. Effective water consumption is of high significance in soil moisture retention. Furthermore, in dry weather conditions with infrequent or scarce rainfall, soil water retention is of prime importance. Mulch films can retain nearly 80.0% of added soil moisture.

The COVID-19 Impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted the mulch films market. The disruption of worldwide supply chains created an oversupply situation for mulch film producers. Besides, the forced lockdown and movement restrictions had resulted in a shortage of workforce required to install mulch films in agricultural fields. Once the situation is normalized, the demand and supply equilibrium for mulch films is projected to spring back to a stable condition.

Global Mulch Films Market, By Product Type (Non-biodegradable Mulch Films, Biodegradable Mulch Films), By Raw Material (Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), High-density Polyethylene, Linear Low-density Polyethylene, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, Polylactic Acid, Polyhydroxyalkanoate), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Plants), and By Region Segment Forecasts to 2027, To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mulch-films-market

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest

Clear/transparent mulch films have no color/pigment additive and they are used to rapidly raise soil temperature levels for quick development of plant roots and for preventing the groundwater from evaporating

The biodegradable mulch films segment is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, as these are greener substitutes for other mulch films. They allow farmers and gardeners to skip the collection of mulch films when the growth cycle ends, as biodegradable mulch films do not leave any residue similar to common plastic mulch films. Biodegradable mulch films produced from lactic acid or corn starch allow for rapid degradation of mulch films.

The linear low-density polyethylene segment held the largest market share in 2019. Most of the commercially used plastic mulches are produced from linear low-density polyethylene, owing to its properties such as good root zone maintenance, soil structure improvement, better weed control, soil moisture regulation, and deterrence of pests.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global mulch films market in 2019. The market in the region is led by China. Dominance of the Asia Pacific region is attributable to growth of the agriculture sector and rapid urbanization, leading to risen standards of living. Besides, rise in the level of disposable income and growth of the economy of developing countries in the region are driving the demand for mulch films in Asia Pacific.

In August 2020, Carbiolice, a firm involved in the production of compostable and biodegradable polymer products, entered into a partnership with Barbier Group, a producer of agricultural films, to introduce biodegradable mulch films produced from polylactic acid

Key market participants include the Dow Chemical Company, Novamont SPA, RKW Group, British Polythene Industries PLC, BASF SE, Armando Alvarez Group, Berry Global Inc., Ab Rani Plast Oy, AEP Industries Inc., and AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd.





Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3725

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global mulch films market on the basis of product type, raw material, crop type, and region as follows:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Non-biodegradable Mulch Films Clear Mulch Films Black Mulch Films Colored Mulch Films Others Biodegradable Mulch Films

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE) High-density Polyethylene ((HDPE) Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE) Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Others

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Fruits & Vegetables Grains & Oilseeds Flowers & Plants

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM



Browse similar research reports:

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market By Raw Material Type, By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds and Flowers & Plants), By Biodegradable Plastics (TPS, AAC, Controlled Degradation Masterbatches, Others) And Forecasts To 2027

Biological Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Botanicals & Others, Microbials), By Function (Seed Enhancement, Seed Protection), By Crop Type (Wheat, Corn, Sunflower, Cotton, Soybean, Vegetable Crops), And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027

Natural Rubber Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Product Type (RSS Grade, Latex Concentrate, Solid Block), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Applications (Automobiles, Gloves, Footwear, Belting & Hose) And Region, Segment Forecasts To 2027

Digital Farming Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, And Others), By Application (Precision Farming, Live Stock Monitoring, Green House Farming, And Others) And By Region – Forecasts To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemical, Energy and Power. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs