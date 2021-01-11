Zyter Drives Digital Transformation in Healthcare with Introduction of Smart Hospitals™

Intelligent, Integrated IoT Solution Spans Physicians, Patients, Facilities and Assets, Including the Entire Chain of Custody and Temperature Conditions of Vaccines

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Maryland, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zyter, Inc., a leading digital health and IoT-enablement platform, announced today the launch of Zyter Smart Hospitals™, an end-to-end intelligent solution that connects a hospital’s disparate data systems, departments, people, and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology devices on Zyter’s robust digital communication and collaboration platform.

Highly secure, HIPAA compliant, and customizable, Zyter Smart Hospitals integrates patient medical device monitoring at the hospital bedside and at home, patient tracking, care team collaborative communication, and medical asset monitoring and tracking through an entire network of connected IoT devices and sensors. Zyter’s comprehensive solution also features a hospital navigation mobile application for patients and visitors, as well as smart, real-time monitoring capabilities for hospital building facilities such as HVAC systems, lighting, security systems, and more.

“Zyter Smart Hospitals is at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare with its smart IoT solutions that span the entire hospital ecosystem,” said Sanjay Govil, founder and CEO of Zyter, Inc. “With Zyter, the next generation of smart and digitally connected hospitals will gain the competitive advantage of a safer and more personal patient experience, improved operational efficiencies for physicians and staff, and reduced building maintenance costs due to smarter energy management.”

The key features of Zyter Smart Hospitals include:

Hospital Bed Device Monitoring – Improves patient safety and outcomes by collecting and providing nursing staff with real-time physiologic data from all of the various medical devices connected to the patient.

Mobile Navigation App – A Bluetooth-enabled app on mobile devices guides patients with step-by-step directions to locations within the hospital for a safer, seamless and more satisfying patient experience.

Asset Monitoring – Provides a single interface for improved monitoring, control, and safety of all critical medical assets, including medical equipment, medicines, and vaccines. Using Bluetooth-connected devices, Zyter Smart Hospitals can monitor medication temperature and alert on any changes, as well as monitor the entire chain of custody of a vaccine from production, to the hospital, to the time it is given to the patient.

Smart Facilities – Leverages transformative technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT to ensure smart energy management for lighting, power supply, smart meters, HVAC, and wireless power.





Patient Tracking – Detects and alerts staff whenever a disoriented dementia patient, or any flight-risk patient, attempts to leave the hospital room or building exits.

Patient Monitoring – Enables physicians to monitor the condition of post-surgery patients at home, resulting in better patient outcomes and a reduction of the number of hospital readmissions. Patients use a pre-programmed 4G-enabled device that automatically tracks and transmits date from their home medical devices to their physician.

Ready for 5G connectivity, Zyter Smart Hospitals enables hospitals of all sizes to easily upgrade from legacy hard-wired IT and Wi-Fi systems to a private 5G-enabled IT or cellular network that supports multiple IoT devices. Zyter partners with Qualcomm and other leading telecom companies to provide hospitals with access to enhanced connectivity services.

For more information on Zyter Smart Hospitals, please visit www.Zyter.com/SmartHospitals.

About Zyter, Inc.

Zyter, founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Sanjay Govil, provides a cloud-based, 5G-ready platform that enables better outcomes in telehealth, home health, and remote patient monitoring, while also supporting IoT/smart technology and thermal imaging solutions. The platform’s open architecture, military-grade security, and compliance with multiple industry standards enables organizations in healthcare, education, entertainment, government, and transportation to easily and effectively connect, communicate, collaborate and engage. In 2020, the company won more than 50 awards for its solutions including Best Health Care and Medical Innovation as well as Company Innovation of the Year (One Planet Awards, Silver). The privately-held company is based in Rockville, Md. For more information, please visit www.Zyter.com.

Zyter Media Contact:

Michael E. Donner, Chief Marketing Officer, Zyter, Inc., Press@Zyter.com

