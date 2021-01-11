A Star in the City of Angels: FloQast Named a Los Angeles Best Place to Work by Built In

Company Also Named One of LA’s Best Midsize Companies to Work For and an LA Company with the Best Benefits as Momentum Carries into 2021

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, today announced it has been named a Los Angeles Best Place to Work by Built In, an annual award that includes companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets. Built In also named FloQast one of LA’s Best Midsize Companies to Work For and an LA Company with the Best Benefits.

Built In determines winners for Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“We’re always proud to be included on various ‘best workplace’ lists, but we’re particularly excited to be honored by Built In because it recognizes traits we value such as diversity and company culture,” said Mike Whitmire, CPA*, CEO and co-founder of FloQast. “These three honors are a great way to kick off 2021, and we’re hoping it serves as a launching pad for the biggest year FloQast has ever seen.”

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer at Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

FloQast Rides Significant Momentum into 2021

Despite the undeniable challenges every business experienced in 2020, FloQast was still able to build substantial momentum, including:

FloQast was named a Deloitte Technology Fast 500 award recipient, which honors the fastest growing technology, life sciences, and energy tech companies in North America.

Co-founder and CEO Mike Whitmire was selected as a 2020 20 Under 40 Superstar helping advance the accounting profession by CPA Practice Advisor magazine.

The company added innovative new amortization capabilities to FloQast AutoRec, the industry’s first AI-powered solution to automate the highly manual and error-prone account reconciliation process.

The company was among the top three employers on Los Angeles Business Journal's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list.

Whitmire's book "Controller's Code: The Secret Code to a Successful Career in Finance" became a best-seller in Amazon's Financial Auditing and Managerial Accounting categories

Relaunched “Blood, Sweat & Balance Sheets,” a podcast featuring entrepreneurs, investors, accountants, and more to discuss the trials and tribulations of starting-up — while pulling back the curtain on some of the world’s most successful companies in the process.

About FloQast

Recognized as a 2020 Technology Fast 500 by Deloitte, FloQast is the leader in accounting workflow automation created by accountants for accountants to work smarter, not harder. The cloud-based, AI-enhanced software is trusted by more than 1,000 accounting teams, including those at Lyft, Twilio, Instacart, Zoom and The Golden State Warriors—and proud to be rated #1 across all user review sites. By automating common accounting workflows and helping to streamline and make them more efficient, FloQast is the place where accounting teams want to work so they can focus on what matters most, even when that’s just going home on time. Whether automating reconciliations, documentation requests or other workflows such as the month-end close, financial reporting or payroll, FloQast enhances the way accounting teams already work to help them work smarter. Learn more at floqast.com.

*inactive

About Built In

Built In, a revolution in tech recruitment, serves more than 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, delivering content and digital recruitment solutions that work. The platform amplifies companies’ brands as national, local or remote employers of choice, as well as leaders in DEI. Monthly, 2.5 million tech professionals rely on Built In to stay up on trends, grow in their roles and discover companies with missions they want to join. The platform publishes stories about companies’ tech, culture and people. This activates sought-after professionals to apply to customers’ open roles. http://www.builtin.com.

