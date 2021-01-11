Magic Helpers, an all-inclusive AirBnB cleaning and management service help homeowners automate their rental properties
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic Helpers is one of the top AirBnB and short-term vacation rental companies offering cleaning, concierge and AirBnB and vacation rental management services in Austin, Texas and Puerto Rico. As an all-inclusive management service, Magic Helpers takes control of all activities related to their client’s short term rental or vacation rental property, from cleaning to daily management, but as a cleaning service they also offer residential and commercial cleaning packages.
In recent years, AirBnBs have become a very popular and less expensive alternative to hotels and over-priced holiday homes. In 2017, more than 33,9 million people in the U.S. made use of STRs, increasing from 29 million in the previous year. This substantial increase clearly shows that homeowners and travellers alike are quickly catching onto the Short Term Rental phenomenon, with experts saying this number will likely increase to 45,6 million by 2022.
The growing number of AirBnBs in the U.S. is also accompanied by a similar rise in AirBnB cleaning and management services, like Magic Helpers. Magic Helpers operates specifically in Austin, Texas and Puerto Rico and with just over 6,500 active AirBnB listings in Austin, Texas and over 2,500 listings in Puerto Rico, Magic Helpers has no shortage of business in the area.
Magic Helpers is an all-inclusive short-term vacation rental company that specializes in Short Term Rental management and concierge services as well as residential and commercial cleaning services. They are a one-stop cleaning and STR management service for homeowners interested in converting their homes into AirBnBs as well as people who have already done so.
Magic Helpers assist homeowners set up and market their STR or VR (vacation rental), they handle all guest communications on their client’s behalf and are available 24/7 to respond to guest enquiries. The great thing about it, is that earnings are deposited directly into their client’s accounts before they are issued a separate invoice from Magic Helpers.
Magic Helpers also has a design team to assist clients in styling the interior and exterior look of their AirBnB listings. Clients have the option of working with the design pieces they already own or can request a design package from Magic Helpers’ design team.
Magic Helpers also offer clients an a la carte service option. Clients can choose to use all their STR management services at once or select only those services they specifically require. More details about Magic Helpers’ STR management service can be found here: https://www.themagichelpers.com/services/airbnb-management-services/
Aside from their STR management services, Magic Helpers make most of their business from their cleaning services. Their AirBnB cleaning service is one of their more popular services specifically aimed at AirBnB owners who do not have the time to clean and prepare their listings before their next tenants arrive. Magic Helpers’ cleaning service entails a detailed and thorough home cleaning, replenishing of toiletries, hotel-style staging and pre-cleaning and post-cleaning inspections.
Magic Helpers’ staff work off of a rigorous checklist to ensure that their client’s AirBnBs are left exactly the way it was received by tenants. CEO of Magic Helpers, Natalie Blanco, said “Your home is in loving hands”. Magic Helpers treats every client as their only client, sending out professional and reliable cleaning staff who use only the most advanced cleaning tools and chemicals.
Magic Helpers is the perfect partner for AirBnB and short-term vacation rental owners in Austin, Texas and Puerto Rico. Their services are meant to assist their clients with almost every aspect of running an AirBnB or vacation rental property, from listing and marketing an STR and interacting with guests to preparing the STRs for new arrivals and everything in between. They do it all so their clients don’t have to.
About Magic Helpers
Magic Helpers is an all-inclusive AirBnB and vacation rental company that specializes in cleaning, concierge and management services in Austin, Texas and Puerto Rico. Their services range from residential and commercial cleaning to AirBnB management and concierge services. Magic Helpers offers to help their clients automate every aspect of their AirBnB or vacation rental property. Customers can easily get quotes and make bookings online.
For service information or customer enquiries, please contact:
Lupe Torres
