Sisu Honored as a Best Place to Work in San Francisco 2021 by Built In

Sisu recognized for its growth, benefits, culture, and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisu , the fastest and most comprehensive augmented analytics platform, today announced it has been awarded Built In’s 2021 Best Places To Work. Specifically, Sisu earned a place on Built In San Francisco’s list of “Best Small Businesses to Work For.” The annual awards include companies of all sizes, from startups to the enterprise, nationally and in the eight largest tech markets, and recognizes meaningful cultures that are adapting to changing employee needs in a dynamic economy.



“We’re proud to receive this honor from Built In,” says Peter Bailis, CEO and Founder of Sisu. “I feel privileged to work alongside the amazing, multidisciplinary team we’ve assembled. Together, we’re building a team, product, and culture that is changing the way our customers put their data to use on a daily basis.”

Built In determines winners for the Best Places to Work using company data around compensation, benefits and cultural programs. To reflect the attributes candidates are searching for on Built In today, this year’s program weighted criteria more heavily, like remote opportunities and programs for diversity, equity and inclusion.

“These companies raise the bar for cultural excellence and the ability to adapt to meet changing needs of employees," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. “The 2021 winners show a commitment not just to creating meaningful cultures but to delivering talent needs as they change in a dynamic landscape. We’re thrilled to extend our congratulations to the winners.”

Tech professionals rely on Built In’s Best Places to Work lists to discover employers that align with their preferences, passions, and values. Since its inception three years ago, the award has expanded in reach, from online views of tens of thousands to just under 1 million views today.

Sisu plans to hire at least 25 new employees across engineering, product, design, and go-to-market teams in the first half of 2021. To review open positions, review job listings here: https://sisudata.com/company/#jobPostings

ABOUT SISU

Sisu is the fastest, most comprehensive augmented analytics platform that helps analysts understand why key business metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University and proven at scale at Microsoft and Facebook, Sisu uses machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to help data teams spend less time in repetitive, manual analysis and more time making actionable, data-informed decisions. To learn more about Sisu, visit www.sisudata.com .