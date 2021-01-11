/EIN News/ -- PR N° C2977C



STMicroelectronics Appointed Rajita D’Souza as

President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility

Geneva – January 11, 2021 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announced today the appointment of Rajita D’Souza as President, Human Resources and Corporate Social Responsibility (CHRO). Effective Jan 1, 2021, she reports directly to Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO and is a member of ST’s Executive Committee.

In her role, Rajita D’Souza is responsible for leading ST’s global HR organization (people development, performance management, compensation & benefits, recruitment), and will play a critical role in driving the company’s sustainability strategy and programs including ST’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2027.

Previously Chief Human Resources Officer at Bekaert, a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies, Rajita D’Souza has wide experience in large industrial companies. She started her career in 1993 as Manager Operations with Reliance Consultancy Services in Mumbai, India. In 1997, she joined General Electric, where she held various HR leadership positions with increasing responsibility and scope. Ten years later, she moved to SABIC to become Director Human Resources in Europe. In 2011, she was appointed Vice President Human Resources for the EMEA region of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Rajita D’Souza was born in Mumbai, India, in 1973. She holds a master’s degree in Law from the University of Mumbai and a bachelor’s degree in Business Management. She is also a certified Master Black-Belt in Six Sigma quality.

