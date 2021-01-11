Come aboard and set sail with Lorraine Simpson: Popular travel celebrity launches show on Yachting International Radio
It's a new year, but popular international travel expert and personality, Lorraine Simpson, is kicking off 2021 just as she ended 2020 -- with huge momentum -- as the international travel sector will soon set sail following an incredibly challenging year dominated by COVID-19.
Simpson was already on a meteoric rise in 2021 as her incredibly popular TV show, What’s on Your Post Pandemic Bucket List? is literally taking flight with Air Canada airing the popular show on their enRoute in-flight entertainment system starting this month. With Simpson dominating the airways, it was a natural for her to dive in and join the airwaves by sea as well. Simpson is joining the all-star crew of talented hosts at Yachting Radio International (https://www.yachtinginternationalradio.com/) with a weekly show that is set to air weekly beginning on Wednesday, January 13 at 7 PM CET/1PM EST.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining such a talented group of travel professionals, including lifestyle aficionados and industry experts across many diverse fields to bring this show to life on Yachting International Radio,” notes Simpson. “Over the past year, I’ve been incredibly focused on helping to re-boot the global tourism industry and to get travelers comfortable with a new normal in the age of COVID-19. I’ve also been bringing some hidden gems and industry insider tips to viewers of my TV show, What’s On Your Post-Pandemic Bucket List? You can expect more cool, quirky, and off-the-beaten-path insights once I’m at the helm of the new show on Yachting Radio International.”
Yachting International Radio (YIR) is a Yachting channel spanning across all social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and all your favourite podcasts. Reaching 200,000 Yachting Industry professionals per month, YIR brings weekly shows on major topics such as the environment, mental health, diversity, equality, innovation, and education, hosted by experts in their field, including crew and ex-crew. Founder Rhea Rouw had been in radio for 28 years and wanted to bring her unique expertise to the Yachting Industry. And, YIR set sail.
“When you mention travel expert in Canada, the first name to come to mind is Lorraine Simpson,” highlights Rhea Rouw. “Whether it be as CityLine TV travel expert, or her TV show taking flight with Air Canada, we know that our Yachting International Radio audience will benefit from Lorraine’s expertise, insights, sense of humor and quintessential on-air presence.”
Simpson will be joining Rouw, Karine Rayson, Andrea Tagliaferro, Marien Sarriera, and Cpt. Douglas Meier among others in the regular YIR show rotation.
Meet Lorraine Simpson
Lorraine Simpson knows travel, inside and out. Who better to share insights and perspective on the reinvention of the industry that has been battered globally by COVID-19 than someone who has reinvented their own travel persona? Simpson has the experience, know-how, and insight that will help guide a realignment of the $1.5 trillion-dollar industry. In a small unfinished basement, she set up her first travel company focused on destination weddings in 2005.
Fast forward to 2010 and with no financial backing, Simpson transformed her company into a $4 million success story. As part of her own reinvention, Simpson then shifted into the luxury group speciality travel market, and her story comes full circle this year with a move from travel agent to travel personality and leading travel expert in national and international media.
With this enhanced public profile, Simpson is helping travel brands reinvent themselves amid global uncertainty in the industry. Simpson is a two-time Magellan Award winning travel entrepreneur and now the CityLine TV Travel Expert. She has recently launched her own TV show, What’s On Your Post-Pandemic Bucket List? She is a popular keynote speaker at travel events and conferences across North America and round the world. Visit Lorraine online today: www.lorrainesimpson.com
