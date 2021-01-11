Psychic Ventures: How a free tarot card reading can change your life TODAY!

/EIN News/ -- Psychic Ventures provides tarot card reading advice.



LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you currently feel overwhelmed in your life? Is there something holding you back? Are there financial woes keeping you up at night?

Have so many questions you don’t know where to start? Whatever you are currently facing, a free tarot card reading can help you find the solution and answers you need to lead a happier, healthier life now.

Answer those pressing questions and get inner peace - get a free tarot card reading here today!

Why wait?

What is a tarot card reading

A tarot card reading is conducted by a gifted psychic that can read the meaning behind the cards given to you and all that they symbolise. They have a power to understand the greater picture behind the set of cards to help identify what they mean to you personally.

Tarot cards come in a set of 78, with 22 cards in a group named the “major arcana'' which are typically the most influential during a reading. These major arcana cards that include the High Priestess, the Chariot and The Wheel of Fortune, can reveal huge developments in your life and help to answer some of your biggest questions.

A free tarot card reading consists of a reputable psychic showing you the cards that have been chosen for you and what they mean for your life and future. They can vary in meaning, from love to work, health to fortune and many other areas of life.

Meaning behind tarot cards

It’s imperative to use an expert psychic for a free tarot card reading as the symbolism and meaning behind the cards requires a special gift that can’t be replicated. For example, although a card displaying an image of cups may be the sign for emotion, it is the psychic that will be able to tell you what this means to you, in what circumstance and how it will affect your life.

Tarot cards also differ in meaning depending on which way the card is displayed. For example, if the card is upright, it tends to have positive symbolism but if it is reversed, it tends to have negative symbolism. Again this is something that your psychic will be able to read easily and effectively during your free tarot card reading.

History of tarot cards

Tarot cards were originally used for entertainment purposes, as opposed to the way we use them today. Up until the late 18th century, people in Europe would play card games using tarots with their friends without any spiritual relevance put onto the cards.

But since then, there’s been a surge of people, especially in the European countries, using tarot cards alongside psychics to help them identify key problematic areas in their life and how to solve them.

Thousands of people across the globe have claimed to use tarot card readings for their own personal wellbeing, using the solutions they found to live a more contented and freeing life.

Turn your troubles into contentment - speak to someone who can help you find a way forward with a tarot card reading!

What tarot readings can help with

Love issues

If you’re having trouble with your partner and want to know if you’ll spend the rest of your life with them, a free tarot card reading can help you. Expert psychics will be able to tell you if your future lies with this person or not through the tarot and the drawing of the Lovers card, so you can make the right decisions now.

Financial woes

The most powerful cards in the major arcana group are those that can reveal potential financial gains or upcoming financial issues. Your psychic will be able to decipher which way your financial forecast has fallen so you can make appropriate precautions ahead of time.

Health issues

Many people use free tarot card readings to identify any future ill health that they’re going to experience. A common misconception of tarot card depictions is that the death card means exactly that but contrary to popular belief, this card actually signifies “new beginnings” and can actually prove to be a very positive card.

Life challenges

There are many cards in your tarot reading that can help you to see, understand and overcome your life challenges, past and present. Your expert psychic will be able to tell you, for example, if you’re having trouble conceiving what the cards reveal for your future. If the tarots show the Empress card, this represents motherhood and fertility or if the Magician appears in your deck, it can mean creation, in many different ways.

How to choose the best tarot card reader

Choosing a reputable and trustworthy tarot card reader is imperative to your experience of a free tarot card reading. Be sure to pick a reliable psychic service like market-leading Keen, who have a proven record of helping thousands of people with their problems through tarot readings.

The best ways to check if a tarot reader is authentic is to always read customer testimonials beforehand to see if it revealed to them anything life-changing or particularly interesting. Check their client satisfaction levels and if there are any star ratings for your psychic reader to help you identify the levels of success they have had with their readings. Always read the psychic’s bio, if possible, for your chosen psychic before your free tarot reading so you can build an emotional and personal connection with them and also to ensure they are the right fit for you.

Final thoughts...

A free tarot card reading eliminates the risk behind paid psychic readings, giving you the chance to experience and enjoy your spiritual journey without having to spend a penny. Services like Keen offer you 3 minutes free of a tarot card reading so you can get a taster of what it’s like and if it’s right for you.

Better yet, tarot card readings can be conducted in a variety of different ways depending on the psychic service you choose. From email to phone calls, live chat to video calls, tarot card readings are easily accessible to all. This alongside the free service means you are guaranteed not to lose money and to gain a deeper, more fulfilled understanding of your life and what’s to come!

Resolve your inner troubles and strife with a chat to a tarot card reader! Find out what your future holds !

Psychic Ventures launched in 2018, with a mission to provide authentic, inspiring content and tools for those with a passion for spirituality.

With a raft of sites including Psychicguild.com, freepsychics.com spiritualguidancetarot.com, onlinepsychics.com, and many more, our work reaches millions of people each month.

Contact: Amelie Rose Estrela Email: hello@psychicventures.co.uk Telephone: 020 3146 8423 PSYCHIC VENTURES LTD Company number:11391292 Registered address: St Magnus House 3 Lower Thames Street London EC3R 6HE