MacroGenics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- ROCKVILLE, MD, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacroGenics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGNX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company's management will participate in the following investor conferences in January:

H.C. Wainwright & Co. BioConnect 2021 Conference. A corporate overview provided by MacroGenics’ management will be available for on-demand viewing from January 11 - 14, 2021. In addition, MacroGenics’ President & Chief Executive Officer, Scott Koenig, M.D., Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion on Precision Medicine hosted by Scott Gottlieb, M.D., Former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The panel will cover the importance of biomarkers and cytogenetic profiling in drug discovery, development and commercialization and will take place on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at noon ET.

39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. MacroGenics' management will participate in one-on-one meetings and provide a corporate overview on January 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET.

Webcasts of the above presentations may be accessed under "Events & Presentations" in the Investor Relations section of MacroGenics' website at http://ir.macrogenics.com/events.cfm. The Company will maintain archived replays of these webcasts on its website for 30 days after each conference.

About MacroGenics, Inc.

MacroGenics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The Company generates its pipeline of product candidates primarily from its proprietary suite of next-generation antibody-based technology platforms, which have applicability across broad therapeutic domains. For more information, please see the Company's website at www.macrogenics.com. MacroGenics and the MacroGenics logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of MacroGenics, Inc.

CONTACT: Jim Karrels, Senior Vice President, CFO MacroGenics, Inc. 1-301-251-5172, info@macrogenics.com