Former Police Chiefs Kathleen O’Toole and Sylvia Moir Join WRAP as Senior Advisors

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Arizona, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “WRAP”) (Nasdaq: WRAP), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today the appointment of Kathleen O’Toole, retired Commissioner of Boston and Seattle Police Departments, and Sylvia Moir, retired Chief of Tempe Police Department, to join the Company’s public safety technology development and agency relations efforts.

Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir will be working with the WRAP Reality team on the development of a virtual reality-based training simulator focusing on topics of de-escalation, use of force, crisis intervention and officer wellness. Both will advise on R&D and training development, as well as conduct outreach and liaison with law enforcement executives and community stakeholders.



“As WRAP continues to drive innovations in public safety, we are proud to welcome two highly accomplished leaders,” said Tom Smith, President and Interim CEO at WRAP. “Ret. Chief O’Toole and Ret. Chief Moir each hold decades of career experience in law enforcement as well as historic positions as inaugural female chiefs of their respective departments. As trailblazers of reform, we look forward to their contributions to police training and education in partnership with WRAP.”



Kathleen O’Toole has held several executive positions in the public and private sectors and is widely recognized for her principled leadership and successful reform efforts in North America and Europe.



As a law school student, O’Toole accepted a position as patrol officer with the Boston Police Department and worked a number of field, investigative and supervisory assignments as she rose through the ranks. She served as Chief of the Metropolitan District Commission Police in Boston, Lieutenant Colonel overseeing Special Operations in the Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety, Boston Police Commissioner and Seattle Chief of Police. She also served as Chief Inspector of the Garda Síochána, the Irish national police service. She was a member of the Independent Commission on Policing during the Northern Ireland Peace Process and recently chaired the Commission on the Future of Policing in the Republic of Ireland.



O’Toole has served on several other review and reform panels. She provides services as a subject-matter expert to the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division. She was appointed as Monitor to oversee a federally supervised consent decree in East Haven, CT. She was an advisor to the Illinois AG’s Office during the development of a settlement agreement between the City of Chicago and the State, and now serves as a member of the monitoring team overseeing the project. She also serves as a member of the monitoring team in Baltimore.



O’Toole has substantial private sector experience as well. As a practicing attorney, she has represented clients on civil matters and acted “of counsel” to a Boston law firm. She once served as a corporate security manager at Digital Equipment Corporation and had global responsibility for executive protection, crisis management and threats of violence in the workplace. She has provided a diverse range of consulting services to several multi-national corporations based in North America and Europe.



O’Toole regularly provides lectures at academic institutions throughout the US and Europe and presents frequently at professional conferences. She has served as an adjunct faculty member at Northeastern University, University of Ulster and Seattle University.



O’Toole received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Boston College, a Juris Doctor from New England School of Law and was admitted to the bar as a practicing attorney. She also earned a PhD at the Business School of Trinity College Dublin.



Sylvia Moir is principal for The Macrae Group, a consulting firm formed in late 2020 specializing in organizational assessment, analysis, evaluation, and advising on modern law enforcement training and education.



Moir’s extensive background in law enforcement and public safety includes both agency leadership and thought leadership across multiple areas of police training, strategy, policy and reform. A California native, Chief Moir has over 30 years of experience in local police practice. Sylvia joined the Tempe Arizona Police Department as the Chief in March 2016 and led the department through October 2020.



“Reimagining policing must include innovations which confront where policing has fallen short. As police executives and communities search for solutions to enhance how police officers provide effective and equitable service, we demand innovations like WRAP’s Virtual Reality Simulator to fill existing gaps,” said Moir. “The WRAP Reality platform shows great promise in enhancing police officer decision making and may simultaneously boost officer wellness and resilience; this promise is why I am eager to contribute to this progressive tool.”



Previously, Moir was the Chief of the El Cerrito Police Department from 2010 until her appointment as the Police Chief in Tempe, Arizona. Chief Moir spent most of her early career with the Sacramento Police Department where she served in every division of the department. She was the Incident Commander on hundreds of planned and spontaneous events, a trainer in several policing subjects, and a member of the Sacramento Police Honor Guard. She completed rigorous training with the US Army Old Guard at Fort Myer, VA and Arlington National Cemetery.



California Governor Jerry Brown appointed Chief Moir to the Commission on California Peace Officer Standards and Training for two terms. Moir served on the Executive Committee for the California Police Chiefs Association and as the President of the Police Executive Research Forum. She is currently an Executive Fellow for the National Police Foundation, Chair of the Community Policing Committee of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, an advisor for the American Law Institute, and a member of the Law Enforcement Immigration Task Force.



Chief Moir holds a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from California State University, Sacramento, a Master of Arts in Organizational Management, and a Master of Science degree from the Naval Postgraduate School - Center for Homeland Defense and Security. In 2019, Moir presented a TEDx Talk on mindfulness in policing.



